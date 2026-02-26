Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Stocks Close Higher as Tech Shares Lead Gains

2026-02-26 05:51:29
(MENAFN) US stocks ended higher on Wednesday, led by strong performances in the technology sector, as stated by reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.63%, or 307.65 points, to close at 49,482.15. The Nasdaq rose 1.26%, or 288.40 points, to 23,152.08, while the S&P 500 added 0.81%, or 56.06 points, finishing at 6,946.13. The Volatility Index (VIX), often called the "fear index," dropped 8.29% to 17.93.

Investors focused on sustained tech sector gains following strong performance in the prior session. Shares of Nvidia rose 1.4% ahead of its earnings report, set to be released after the closing bell along with quarterly results from software giants Salesforce and Snowflake. Oracle led software gains with a 1.2% increase, while AI-focused companies including Palantir Technologies and Microsoft also advanced.

Market watchers also remained attentive to rising US-Iran tensions. Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump threatened to raise global tariffs to 15%, following the 10% levy on imports from all countries that took effect Tuesday. In his State of the Union address, Trump highlighted the US economy’s strength, proposed government-backed retirement accounts for workers, and reiterated his call to prevent large institutional investors from buying single-family homes.

