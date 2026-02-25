PSG Survive Monaco Scare To Reach Champions League Last 16

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain came from behind and then survived a late scare against 10-man Monaco, drawing 2-2 in the second leg of their Champions League knockout phase play-off tie yesterday to reach the last 16 with a 5-4 aggregate victory.

The defending European champions came from two behind to win 3-2 in the principality in last week's first leg, a game in which Monaco had a man sent off early in the second half.

The scenario this time was similar, with French international Maghnes Akliouche giving Monaco a deserved interval lead on the night to level the scores overall.

However, the visitors had Mamadou Coulibaly sent off on 58 minutes, and that proved the catalyst for PSG to make it 1-1 through Marquinhos before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia seemed to have clinched the aggregate triumph.

Jordan Teze did make it 2-2 in stoppage time, but PSG held on to progress to the next round.

Luis Enrique's team will now find out tomorrow their potential opponents all the way to the final in Budapest, with Barcelona and Chelsea their possible rivals in the last 16.

Paris beat Barcelona 2-1 away during the league phase in October and have faced the Catalans in five knockout ties since 2013. They played Chelsea in the final of the Club World Cup last year, losing 3-0 –- their only blip in a remarkable campaign.

PSG were widely expected to get the better of their domestic rivals here -- Monaco are currently eighth in Ligue 1, 20 points behind leaders PSG, although they did beat the Parisians in November.