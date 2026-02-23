403
Democratic Review Finds Harris’s Stance on Gaza Hurt Affected her Race
(MENAFN) An internal assessment by senior figures within the Democratic Party has concluded that the Biden administration’s approach to the war in Gaza worked against former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign, according to a report published Sunday by Axios.
Harris, who was defeated by Donald Trump, attempted throughout her campaign to maintain firm support for Israel while also advocating for a ceasefire and voicing concern for Palestinian civilians in Gaza as well as hostages held by Hamas. Despite that balancing act, party officials reviewing the election outcome reportedly determined that the administration’s policy on Gaza ultimately damaged Democratic prospects among key constituencies.
According to the report, individuals involved in the party’s post-election evaluation described the administration’s position as a “net-negative” factor, particularly among younger voters and progressive-leaning segments of the electorate.
As part of the internal review process, aides from the Democratic National Committee met privately with representatives of the IMEU Policy Project. Members of the advocacy group later said DNC officials acknowledged that party data characterized the Gaza policy as a “net-negative” influence on the election’s outcome.
The IMEU Policy Project subsequently alleged that the DNC declined to release the full findings in part because of conclusions related to Israel. However, DNC spokesperson Kendall Witmer rejected that claim.
Party leaders had previously indicated that the internal audit would remain confidential, arguing that publishing it could undermine preparations for upcoming electoral contests.
The news outlet reported that it independently confirmed that those conducting the internal review believed the Gaza issue weakened the party’s overall electoral performance.
When asked for comment, a Harris aide referenced remarks she made during promotional events for her memoir, 107 Days. In those appearances, Harris said the administration “should have done more” and “should have spoken publicly” in criticizing how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu managed the war.
