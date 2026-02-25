The Trade Desk Stock Plummeted 17% Today - What Disappointed Investors?
- The company posted a revenue of $847 million, a rise of 14% compared to $741 million from a year-ago quarter. The revenue beat analysts' estimate of $841 million. The company said that the customer retention remained over 95% during the year, as it has for the past twelve consecutive years.
Shares of The Trade Desk (TTD) fell 17% in extended hours of trading after it forecasted weaker guidance for its first quarter.
The company said that it expects first quarter of 2026 revenue of at least $678 million, which fell short of analysts' estimates of $689.5 million, as per data from fiscal.
It also expects adjusted core profit of approximately $195 million for the first-quarter of 2026.
“With continued innovation across Kokai, retail data, and the supply chain, we are well positioned to capture a greater share of the global advertising market in 2026 and beyond,” said Jeff Green, Co-Founder and CEO of The Trade Desk.
Q4 Earnings
The company posted a revenue of $847 million, a rise of 14% compared to $741 million from a year-ago quarter. The revenue beat analysts' estimate of $841 million.
It reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.59 per share, that was flat compared to the year-ago quarter. However, it edged past Wall Street estimates of profit of $0.58 per share.
“The Trade Desk delivered $2.9 billion in revenue in 2025 while continuing to generate significant profitability and cash flow,” Green said.
“We executed against a backdrop of macro uncertainty while making some of the most meaningful upgrades in our company's history. As advertisers increasingly prioritize measurable outcomes and data-driven decisioning over cheap reach, our role as an objective platform becomes even more important,” he added.
The company said that the customer retention remained over 95% during the year, as it has for the past twelve consecutive years.
The company said its board of directors approved an additional $350 million under its share repurchase program, bringing the total amount available for future repurchases of the company's outstanding Class A common stock to $500 million.
How Did Stocktwits Users React?
Retail sentiment around TTD trended in 'extremely bullish' territory amid 'extremely high' message volume.
Shares in the company have fallen 71.6% over the past year.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment