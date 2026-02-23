Group Of Ex-Idps Returns Home In Azerbaijan's Aghdara Settlements (PHOTO)
The caravans include former internally displaced residents of the district's Childıran, Ashagi Oratagh, Heyvalı, and Chapar villages.
Under the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev and within the framework of the Great Return state program, returning families in Aghdara, who had been temporarily settled across the country in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, are now moving back to their native villages.
At this stage, 10 families, totaling 46 people, were resettled in the village of Childiran in Aghdara, 29 families, or 141 people, in Ashagi Oratagh, 17 families, or 84 people, in Heyvali, and 7 families, or 22 people, in Chapar.
Returning residents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support they received.
They also conveyed their appreciation to the courageous Azerbaijani Armed Forces, honoring the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated their lands, and prayed for mercy for the martyrs who gave their lives for this cause.
