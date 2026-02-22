403
Former Scholz Aide Appears in Epstein-Linked Documents
(MENAFN) Philippa Sigl-Glockner, who previously served as private secretary to former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has been mentioned in documents connected to convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports.
The publicly released files refer to Sigl-Glockner, who was Scholz’s private secretary while he held the post of Germany’s finance minister. One redacted message reportedly stated: "You may also remember one of my wonderful young staff members. Philippa completed her master’s degree in computer science, joined the super-elite German intelligence service, and was assigned to the ministry of finance to track money flows."
Another document indicates that information from Sigl-Glockner’s work on African telecommunications systems was shared with Epstein.
Sigl-Glockner, now president of the European Macro Policy Network (EMPN), held her role as Scholz’s private secretary from May 2019 to November 2020. Scholz later became Germany’s chancellor, serving from 2021 to 2025.
On January 30, the US Justice Department released more than three million pages of documents, along with 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed in November of the previous year. The materials include grand jury transcripts and investigative records, although many pages remain heavily redacted. Survivors and relatives of Epstein’s victims say the disclosure is incomplete and omits critical information.
Authorities found Epstein dead by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019 while he awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.
