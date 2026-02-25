Steam Page For Last Pirates: Die Together Went Live - Exclusive Playtests Start In March 2026

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > RetroStyle Games is excited to announce the official Steam store page launch for their upcoming game, Last Pirates: Die Together.

Steam store page for Last Pirates: Die Together was released to public on February 23, 2026. The game offers an exciting new co-op horror experience set in a pirate world, combining team-based gameplay with unique mechanics and thrilling challenges. Its full release is expected in Summer 2026.

Last Pirates: Die Together is a 4-player co-op horror game where players take on the roles of pirate characters with uncontrollably long, wobbly arms. Players must work together to recover stolen items from haunted locations in order to break a powerful curse. The game's design emphasizes teamwork and coordination as players use their unconventional physical abilities to navigate treacherous environments and face terrifying monsters.

Set in a pirate-themed world with eerie locations and supernatural challenges, Last Pirates: Die Together mixes intense horror with moments of humor, offering a distinctive and engaging experience for fans of the genre.

Players and journalists are invited to participate in the playtests starting in March. To get exclusive early access to the game and share feedback with the development team, subscribe to Last Pirates: Die Together official newsletter for updates.

Playtests for the game will begin in March 2026, allowing players to get an early look at the gameplay and provide valuable feedback ahead of the official release, as well as receive unique in-game gifts upon launch.

4-player co-op gameplay

Unique mechanic with uncontrollable, wobbly arms for all characters

Explore haunted pirate locations and work together to break the curse

Action-packed and immersive gameplay with puzzles and monster encounters A blend of horror and humor set in a pirate world

About RetroStyle Games:

RetroStyle Games is a Ukrainian indie game studio committed to creating unique, engaging experiences. Known for blending creativity with modern game design, the studio focuses on bringing fresh ideas to established genres and providing memorable gaming experiences.