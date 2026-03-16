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Trump Consults Allies on Strait of Hormuz Security Measures
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Sunday that Washington is engaged in discussions with seven countries regarding efforts to secure the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
While speaking to journalists aboard the presidential aircraft Air Force One, Trump referred to the ongoing initiative known as Operation Epic Fury and explained that the United States had begun consultations with several nations about jointly overseeing security in the waterway. He noted that China had also been invited to participate, highlighting its reliance on the route for oil imports.
“They get most of their oil, they get a lot, about 90% from the strait. So I said ‘Would you like to come in?’ And we'll find out. Maybe they will, maybe they won't,” he said.
Trump also addressed claims circulating online about a large public gathering in support of Iran’s newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. According to him, footage shared on social media showing roughly 250,000 people celebrating in a public square was fabricated.
“Totally AI-generated. It never took place. The media knew it didn't take place, but they built it up like they have great support. They don't have support,” he said.
Discussing the broader regional conflict, Trump predicted that energy prices would decline once the fighting concludes, suggesting the conflict would not last long and stating it would end “pretty quickly.”
In separate remarks, the US leader also commented on relations with Cuba, indicating that Washington may soon reach an agreement with the island nation or pursue alternative measures.
“Cuba is a failed nation,” he said. “Cuba also wants to make a deal, and I think we will pretty soon either make a deal or do whatever we have to do.”
While speaking to journalists aboard the presidential aircraft Air Force One, Trump referred to the ongoing initiative known as Operation Epic Fury and explained that the United States had begun consultations with several nations about jointly overseeing security in the waterway. He noted that China had also been invited to participate, highlighting its reliance on the route for oil imports.
“They get most of their oil, they get a lot, about 90% from the strait. So I said ‘Would you like to come in?’ And we'll find out. Maybe they will, maybe they won't,” he said.
Trump also addressed claims circulating online about a large public gathering in support of Iran’s newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. According to him, footage shared on social media showing roughly 250,000 people celebrating in a public square was fabricated.
“Totally AI-generated. It never took place. The media knew it didn't take place, but they built it up like they have great support. They don't have support,” he said.
Discussing the broader regional conflict, Trump predicted that energy prices would decline once the fighting concludes, suggesting the conflict would not last long and stating it would end “pretty quickly.”
In separate remarks, the US leader also commented on relations with Cuba, indicating that Washington may soon reach an agreement with the island nation or pursue alternative measures.
“Cuba is a failed nation,” he said. “Cuba also wants to make a deal, and I think we will pretty soon either make a deal or do whatever we have to do.”
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