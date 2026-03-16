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Iran Dismisses US Claims of Naval Destruction
(MENAFN) Iran has rejected assertions from Washington suggesting that its naval forces have been neutralized, while issuing a pointed challenge to US President Donald Trump over military movement in the region.
Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naini, who speaks for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said the vital maritime corridor of the Strait of Hormuz remains firmly under Iranian oversight. “The Strait of Hormuz is completely under the management of the IRGC Navy and Iran has complete sovereignty,” he said.
Responding to claims from Washington that Iran’s naval forces had been eliminated, Naini mocked the assertion. “Doesn't Trump say that he destroyed the Iranian Navy? So if he dares, he can send his ships into the Persian Gulf region,” he added, referring to the waters of the Persian Gulf.
The spokesman also stated that Iranian forces have already carried out extensive retaliatory operations, claiming roughly 700 missiles and about 3,600 drones have been launched against American and Israeli objectives.
According to Naini, the conflict will only come to an end once opposing forces acknowledge Iran’s defensive capabilities and the deterrent strength of its society and military. “We seek to punish the aggressor and continue our heavy and destructive attacks on the enemy.”
Regional tensions have sharply intensified since coordinated military strikes by Israel and the United States on Feb. 28, which, according to reports, resulted in around 1,300 deaths. Among those killed was Iran’s then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has carried out waves of missile and drone attacks directed at locations in Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting American military installations. Reports also indicate that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively halted since early March.
Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naini, who speaks for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said the vital maritime corridor of the Strait of Hormuz remains firmly under Iranian oversight. “The Strait of Hormuz is completely under the management of the IRGC Navy and Iran has complete sovereignty,” he said.
Responding to claims from Washington that Iran’s naval forces had been eliminated, Naini mocked the assertion. “Doesn't Trump say that he destroyed the Iranian Navy? So if he dares, he can send his ships into the Persian Gulf region,” he added, referring to the waters of the Persian Gulf.
The spokesman also stated that Iranian forces have already carried out extensive retaliatory operations, claiming roughly 700 missiles and about 3,600 drones have been launched against American and Israeli objectives.
According to Naini, the conflict will only come to an end once opposing forces acknowledge Iran’s defensive capabilities and the deterrent strength of its society and military. “We seek to punish the aggressor and continue our heavy and destructive attacks on the enemy.”
Regional tensions have sharply intensified since coordinated military strikes by Israel and the United States on Feb. 28, which, according to reports, resulted in around 1,300 deaths. Among those killed was Iran’s then-supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has carried out waves of missile and drone attacks directed at locations in Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting American military installations. Reports also indicate that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively halted since early March.
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