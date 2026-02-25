403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Capital Reports Strong 2025 Growth, Driven By Robust Activity Across MENA And The UAE, As Trading Volume Reaches $3.42 Trillion
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
In all, trading volumes increased 92.1% year-on-year, rising from $1.78 trillion in 2024 to $3.42 trillion in 2025. The number of trades executed grew 87%, from 120.2 million to 224.8 million. The results reflect accelerated trading activity across key global markets, including strong and sustained engagement from clients in the MENA region, alongside continued investment in structured risk management, platform resilience and decision-support tools. This reinforces the Group's ambition to continuing establishing its platform as one that is 'Built for Better Decisions'. Trading volumes are influenced by prevailing market conditions and do not indicate future performance. Tarik Chebib, CEO of Capital MENA, said:“The Middle East – particularly the UAE – continues to play a central role in Capital's global growth story. In 2025, we saw strong and sustained engagement from clients across the region, reflecting increasing sophistication, active participation in global markets, and a growing focus on disciplined, risk aware trading. Our priority in MENA is not scale for its own sake, but building resilient, regulated infrastructure and decision-support tools that help clients navigate volatility with clarity and confidence.”-aware trading. Our priority in MENA is not scale for its own sake, but building resilient, regulated infrastructure and decision-support tools that help clients navigate volatility with clarity and confidence.” Recently, Capital MENA was named Best Broker in the Middle East 2025 by TradingView, the global charting and trading platform, as part of its annual broker awards based on verified user ratings and reviews. The recognition reflects strong client satisfaction across the region and Capital's commitment to deliver a regulated, trading environment which supports better decision-making. Key Highlights:
-
Group maintains focus on decision-support tools and platform resilience amid elevated market activity
Trading volumes increased 92.1% year-on-year, rising from $1.78 trillion in 2024
Tarik Chebib:“The UAE continued to play a central role in Capital's global growth story in 2025”
Capital MENA was named Best Broker in the Middle East 2025 by TradingView as part of its annual broker awards based on verified user ratings and reviews
In all, trading volumes increased 92.1% year-on-year, rising from $1.78 trillion in 2024 to $3.42 trillion in 2025. The number of trades executed grew 87%, from 120.2 million to 224.8 million. The results reflect accelerated trading activity across key global markets, including strong and sustained engagement from clients in the MENA region, alongside continued investment in structured risk management, platform resilience and decision-support tools. This reinforces the Group's ambition to continuing establishing its platform as one that is 'Built for Better Decisions'. Trading volumes are influenced by prevailing market conditions and do not indicate future performance. Tarik Chebib, CEO of Capital MENA, said:“The Middle East – particularly the UAE – continues to play a central role in Capital's global growth story. In 2025, we saw strong and sustained engagement from clients across the region, reflecting increasing sophistication, active participation in global markets, and a growing focus on disciplined, risk aware trading. Our priority in MENA is not scale for its own sake, but building resilient, regulated infrastructure and decision-support tools that help clients navigate volatility with clarity and confidence.”-aware trading. Our priority in MENA is not scale for its own sake, but building resilient, regulated infrastructure and decision-support tools that help clients navigate volatility with clarity and confidence.” Recently, Capital MENA was named Best Broker in the Middle East 2025 by TradingView, the global charting and trading platform, as part of its annual broker awards based on verified user ratings and reviews. The recognition reflects strong client satisfaction across the region and Capital's commitment to deliver a regulated, trading environment which supports better decision-making. Key Highlights:
-
$3.42 trillion in client trading volume in 2025, up 92.1% year-on-year (2024: $1.78 trillion)
224.8 million trades executed, up 87.0% from 120.2 million in 2024
Middle East accounted for approximately 50% of total trading volume, reflecting strong regional engagement
Europe was the second-largest region, with volumes rising 73% year-on-year
22.59% of global positions were opened with a stop-loss attached
Platform coverage expanded to over 5,000 markets (up from 4,500+)
-
Expanded charting and analytical tools to improve price context and multi-timeframe analysis
Enhanced trade journaling to support structured post-trade review and behavioral awareness
Continued development of risk architecture, including stop-loss enhancements
Infrastructure and monitoring upgrades to maintain execution stability during peak trading periods
-
Increasing stop-loss adoption rates
Expanding AI-driven behavioral safeguards
Enhancing transparency around decision-quality metrics
Continuing measured geographic expansion within regulatory frameworks, including across key MENA markets
Expanding multi-asset capabilities across equities, digital assets and long-term investment products
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment