Prefilled Syringes Market Analysis Report 2026-2031: Rising Self-Injection Of GLP-1 Obesity Drugs, Shift To Biologic-Friendly COP Syringes, Glass Delamination Recalls In High-Ph Biologics

The global prefilled syringes market is projected to grow from USD 9.71 billion in 2025 to USD 10.77 billion by 2026, reaching USD 18.08 billion by 2031, with an impressive CAGR of 10.93% from 2026 to 2031.

This growth is driven by surging demand in GLP-1 obesity therapeutics, enhancements in post-pandemic fill-finish capacities, and regulatory support for integrated safety devices. Polymer barrel innovations are rivaling traditional glass systems, with North America maintaining leadership in scale and Asia-Pacific experiencing the fastest volume growth.

The burgeoning demand for self-injection of high-viscosity biologics necessitates upgrades in delivery formats, investment in nested lines, and a shift towards cyclic olefin polymer (COP) platforms. Competitive advantages now hinge on container-drug compatibility, passive safety features, and the ability to supply ready-to-use configurations efficiently.

Global Prefilled Syringes Market Trends and Insights

Rising Self-Injection of GLP-1 Obesity Drugs

With global GLP-1 sales projected to increase from USD 40 billion in 2023 to USD 150 billion by 2032, there's an enduring demand for advanced self-injection formats. Companies like Novo Nordisk are heavily investing in new fill-finish lines to support this demand. BD's Neopak XtraFlow syringe facilitates high-viscosity dosing, enhancing patient self-administration and reducing the clinical load. Adherence studies indicate better persistence with prefilled devices, encouraging a shift from clinic-based to home-based care, thereby bolstering growth in the prefilled syringes market.

Shift to Biologic-Friendly Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP) Syringes

Pharmaceutical firms are increasingly adopting COP barrels to reduce silicone-oil interactions that lead to protein aggregation in biologics. COP syringes, which have lower particulate counts and meet ISO/EN 10993 biocompatibility standards, are ideal for next-generation drugs. SCHOTT Pharma's TOPPAC platform caters to temperature-sensitive mRNA therapies, while expanded polymer capacity in Germany emphasizes the shift from glass. As biosimilar launches continue, differentiated delivery systems using COP barrels are becoming a competitive advantage in the prefilled syringes market.

Glass Delamination Recalls in High-pH Biologics

Glass delamination, caused by solution pH and ion content leaching glass flakes into drug products, has led to multiple recalls. High-pH biologics are vulnerable, prompting comprehensive container-closure compatibility studies mandated by regulators. Despite prefilled formats outperforming vials, the residual risk encourages exploration of polymer alternatives. This material churn introduces uncertainty and raises testing costs, affecting short-term growth prospects in the prefilled syringes market.

Segment Analysis

Glass syringes constituted 68.25% of market revenue in 2025, benefiting from regulatory familiarity and scalable borosilicate supply. Nonetheless, plastics are growing rapidly, with an 11.71% CAGR, as pharma companies shift to COP barrels to minimize silicone interactions and subvisible particles. The market for polymer formats is expected to more than double by 2031. COP's compatibility with sensitive proteins positions it as the preferred material for mRNA, gene therapy, and GLP-1 formulations. Companies like SCHOTT Pharma are investing in dedicated polymer lines, indicating a shift in procurement strategies.

Glass retains advantages in oxidative barrier and change-control files, sustaining a prolonged coexistence with polymer within the market. The 1-2.5 mL class dominated shipments in 2025 at 51.68%, aligning with most single-dose biologic regimens. The?1 mL segment is advancing at an 11.73% CAGR driven by concentrated GLP-1 formulations and oncology drugs. Differentiated delivery systems enhance market share for smaller barrels as stakeholders focus on reducing injection burdens.

Geographical Analysis

North America accounted for 38.40% of 2025 revenue, bolstered by deep biologic pipelines and strong safety regulations, with significant capacity expansions by BD and SCHOTT Pharma. Europe maintains steady growth, supported by safety-engineered device directives and supply chain resilience despite Brexit complexities. Asia-Pacific leads with an 11.79% CAGR due to favorable regulatory environments and demographic trends boosting self-injection demand. Regional governments are also fostering local manufacturing to address import deficits, ensuring sustained volume growth.

Market Landscape

Market Drivers



Needlestick-Injury Directive Accelerating Safety-Engineered PFS Demand

Post-COVID Vaccine Fill-Finish Expansion

Rapid Domestic Biosimilar Launches under China's NMPA Fast-Track Patient Preference for Home-Based Rheumatology Therapies

Market Restraints



High CAPEX of Nested PFS Lines Deterring CMOs

ISO 11040-4 Dimensional Failures in more than 5 mL Dual-Chamber Designs Litigation over Heparin Contamination Curtailing Outsourcing

Companies Featured



Becton, Dickinson and Company

Gerresheimer AG

SCHOTT AG

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Stevanato Group S.p.A.

Nipro Corporation

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Vetter Pharma

Haselmeier GmbH

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi

Nemera

Taisei Kako Co. Ltd.

Oval Medical Technologies

SHL Medical

Owen Mumford

Plas-Tech Engineering Inc.

Laboratoire Aguettant S.A.

Credence MedSystems Aptar Pharma

