South Korea: Lee Puts Importance On Likelihood Of Workers' Acceptance In Adopting Labour Market Flexibility

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, March 19 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday importance should be attached to the likelihood of workers' acceptance in adopting labor market flexibility, expressing objection to unilateral sacrifices by laborers when companies adjust workplace policies.

Lee made the remarks during a debate session with the Economic, Social, and Labour Council, a tripartite presidential advisory body, alongside labor groups and government officials.

"We need to create conditions in which workers can accept the kind of employment flexibility that companies seek. It cannot be forced, as that would be unfair," Lee said during the session at Cheong Wa Dae.

He emphasised the importance of reinforcing the social safety net to support workers amid a changing job market, calling on companies that benefit from increased labour flexibility to shoulder a greater share of the burden.

"It is not right to proceed in a way that demands unilateral sacrifice from workers. We need to create a rational environment that everyone can accept," he said. "Building a sufficient social safety net is essential so that workers do not feel insecure."

Lee said it would be desirable to create a virtuous cycle of job growth by securing labor flexibility while strengthening the social safety net, stressing the importance of dialogue to rebuild trust between labor and management and reach a compromise.

"It would be desirable for the labor side to make concessions on labor flexibility while strengthening the social safety net to compensate for it, with the costs borne by companies that benefit from increased labor flexibility," he said.

"Rather than having one side bear unilateral losses, we must find a point of balance through social compromise."

Lee called on the council to play a greater role in promoting social dialogue to help narrow differences between management seeking to reduce labor costs and workers concerned about job security, Yonhap news agency reported.

"We need to pour a lot of energy into restoring trust (between labor and management)," Lee said. "The first step should be for them to sit down and have serious conversations."

Ahead of the debate session, the council adopted a joint declaration on addressing social polarisation and achieving sustainable growth.