Tajik President Calling For Finishing Touches On Two New Solar Power Plants By 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Emomali Rahmon has ordered the construction of two solar power plants in the Asht district of Sughd and the Jaykhun district of Khatlon to be completed and commissioned by August 2026, Trend reports via the Tajik president's press service.

The projects, kicking off with the grand opening of three revamped hydroelectric units at the Kairakkum Hydroelectric Power Plant, will pack a punch with a combined capacity of 500 MW and are set to hit the wallet for $250 million. Each facility represents an investment of $125 million and will be built with government support by local companies Ayon Energi LLC and Toqikgidroelektromontazh OJSC in cooperation with the Chinese construction firm CSCEC.

Recent data from Tajikistan's Statistics Agency shows that total electricity production reached 19.1 billion kWh, or 111.5 percent compared to the level recorded from January through September 2024. Solar power plants contributed 0.7 million kWh, equivalent to 80.4 percent of the output recorded during the same period in 2024. The growth in electricity production was primarily driven by the expansion of hydroelectric generation, whereas thermal and solar outputs experienced modest declines.

The inaugural significant solar power facility in Tajikistan, situated near Murghab, was inaugurated in 2020. It possesses a capacity of 220 kilowatts and was constructed in collaboration with USAID.