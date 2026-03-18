Oil And Gas Prices Surge After Attack On Qatar LNG Facility

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Global energy markets were jolted on Wednesday after Iran carried out an attack on a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Qatar, triggering sharp increases in both oil and European natural gas prices and intensifying fears of prolonged supply disruptions.

Brent crude rose 3.8% to settle at $107.38 per barrel, while Europe's benchmark gas prices jumped by around 6%, reflecting heightened market anxiety over the stability of energy flows from the Gulf. The escalation marks a significant turning point in the ongoing regional conflict, as critical energy infrastructure becomes a direct target.

The strike hit Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar's key energy hub and home to the world's largest LNG export facility. Authorities reported“extensive damage” to the site, raising immediate concerns about the continuity of LNG shipments and the longer-term outlook for production capacity.

The attack follows earlier warnings from Tehran that energy assets across the Gulf could be targeted in retaliation for strikes on Iran's own upstream facilities, including the massive South Pars gas field. Analysts say the latest developments signal a broadening of the conflict into the energy domain, with potentially far-reaching implications for global supply chains.

Market participants are increasingly pricing in the risk that even after hostilities subside, the recovery of production and export capacity could take significantly longer than expected. Damage to infrastructure, coupled with ongoing security risks, may delay the normalization of flows-particularly if key transit routes such as the Strait of Hormuz remain disrupted.

The conflict has already severely constrained regional output. Production cuts and operational shutdowns have been reported across major producers including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq. Qatar has also halted LNG output at Ras Laffan following the attack, compounding supply pressures in global gas markets.

In parallel, Iran has expanded its list of potential targets to include energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. Among the sites identified are major refineries and petrochemical complexes, as well as key gas assets such as the UAE's Al Hosn field. Several operators have begun evacuating personnel and suspending operations as a precaution.

The disruption is also reverberating beyond the Gulf. Turkey, which relies on Iran for over 10% of its gas imports, may be forced to secure additional LNG cargoes on the spot market, increasing competition for already tight supplies. Iraq has also reported a halt in gas flows from Iran, further straining regional energy balances.

The widening scope of attacks underscores the vulnerability of global energy infrastructure to geopolitical shocks. With a significant portion of the world's oil and gas supply concentrated in the Middle East, any sustained disruption risks fueling further price volatility and exacerbating inflationary pressures worldwide.

As the situation evolves, markets remain on edge, closely watching for signs of further escalation or potential diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions. For now, the risk premium on energy prices appears firmly entrenched, with uncertainty dominating the outlook.