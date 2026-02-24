403
Bulgaria Clarifies US Aircraft in Sofia Not Related to Iran Operations
(MENAFN) Bulgaria’s Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov said on Monday that US aircraft stationed at Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia are not connected to any potential military action against Iran.
Zapryanov emphasized that the deployment is part of a joint exercise between the US and Bulgarian Air Forces at Vrazhdebna Air Base, which includes logistical support and aerial refueling operations, according to broadcaster.
“The exercise is in no way related to the situation with Iran or US negotiations,” he said, adding that the operation involves no more than 15 aircraft and up to 500 personnel, with some aircraft temporarily parked at Sofia airport due to limited space at Vrazhdebna.
He also noted that US strategic forces in Europe regularly operate along the eastern flank, and that Bulgarian facilities are integrated under NATO’s defense framework to support Article 5 of the Washington Treaty. “There is nothing extraordinary here that would require alarm,” Zapryanov added.
The remarks come ahead of a scheduled resumption of nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran in Geneva on Thursday, amid heightened regional tensions and fears of a potential conflict.
Recent days have seen an unprecedented US military buildup in the Persian Gulf and a series of drills conducted by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). US President Donald Trump has warned that military action could be taken against Iran if a deal is not reached within 10 to 15 days.
