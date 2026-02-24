Fire Injures Six, Briefly Suspends Flights At Lagos Airport

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Lagos, Nigeria: A fire broke out Monday afternoon at Lagos' Murtala Muhammed International Airport, injuring six people and causing a temporary suspension of flights, Nigerian airport authorities said.

The fire, which affected control tower operations, was brought under control and traffic resumed shortly afterwards, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said.

The six people injured people were in stable condition, the agency added.

Fourteen people trapped in the control tower were rescued unharmed after emergency teams deployed a crane to evacuate them, according to FAAN.

FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Kuku said a temporary control tower had been activated to restore operations.

"Our flights are taking off and landing normally again, and I want to reassure everyone who has a flight to catch: despite some delays, our flights are now on schedule," she told reporters.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control and continued monitoring the site to prevent flare?ups.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said on X the situation was under control and an investigation had been launched.

The flames damaged the airport's departures hall, which was being renovated as part of a large-scale project.

An Air France flight that left Paris for Lagos at around 3:00 pm (1400 GMT) turned back to the French capital.