Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Estonia

Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Estonia


2026-02-24 03:01:32
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Tuesday a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Estonia HE Alar Karis on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

