Another Suicide At Delhi's Uttam Nagar East Metro Station In 5 Days As 45-Year-Old Man Jumps On Tracks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) A 45-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping onto the train tracks at Uttam Nagar East Metro Station on Tuesday, police said. This marks the second suicide at Uttam Nagar East Metro Station in the past five days.

According to an official release issued by Kushal Pal Singh, DCP (Metro), information regarding the incident was received at 10:12 am.“Information was received from controller Uttam Nagar East Metro Station vide DD No. 14A at 1012 hrs regarding jumping of one person on the Metro track,” the officer stated.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and found that the man had allegedly jumped onto the tracks from the platform of Uttam Nagar East Metro Station.“On reaching the spot it was revealed that one person had committed suicide by getting down on track from platform of Uttam Nagar East Metro Station. The body was extracted from the track,” the release said.

The deceased has been identified as Maharaj Singh, son of Handu Ram, from Karoli district, Rajasthan.

He was employed as a whitewasher. His body was retrieved from the tracks and taken to DDU Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Maharaj Singh had been struggling with depression for several years and was receiving treatment at RML Hospital, having visited the facility just a day before the incident. He had come to Delhi to attend his elder brother's daughter's wedding. He is survived by his wife, an 18-year-old daughter, and two sons aged 17 and 20.

Police have registered inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier on Friday, a 17-year-old boy tragically died after allegedly jumping in front of a train at Uttam Nagar East Metro station.

Police suspected personal issues may have led him to take the extreme step.