403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amazon UAE and Anas Bukhash Launch New #ABTalks Card Game to Spark Heartfelt Conversations this Ramadan
(MENAFN- IPN) Exclusively sold on Amazon Now, the ‘After Sunset’ limited edition card game is available for delivery within 15 minutes at
‘After Sunset’ features a series of question and action cards to bring families, friends, and loved ones closer during Iftar and Suhoor gatherings, including a collection of questions written by Anas Bukhash himself
Dubai, UAE – 21 February 2026 – Amazon UAE collaborated with leading Emirati celebrity entrepreneur Anas Bukhash to launch 'After Sunset', a limited-edition Ramadan version of the popular #ABtalks card game, available exclusively through Amazon Now with convenient 15-minute delivery. Inspired by Anas Bukhash’s deep and meaningful #ABtalks dialogue, 'After Sunset' brings that same authentic connection to gatherings across the UAE during Ramadan. Through a series of meaningful questions, the card game aims to bring families, friends, and loved ones closer as they connect through thoughtful conversations around Iftar and Suhoor tables during the Holy month.
Anas Bukhash, host and founder of #ABtalks, said: "There's something beautiful about watching friends and families get together during Ramadan. 'After Sunset' was created for those moments - to bring people closer through meaningful conversations that spark warmth and presence. We hope this game bridges generations, with questions that resonate with everyone, whether they're 13 or 70. Through this collaboration with Amazon, we are bringing these conversations into homes across the UAE, with hopes that the values of kindness, reflection, and connection last long after the gatherings end.”
Customers in the UAE can complete their gatherings by ordering the 'After Sunset' card game through Amazon Now - priced AED 130 with free delivery for Prime members. For full hearts and bellies, customers can also explore a curated selection of Anas’ favorite Ramadan snacks and essentials at . The ‘After Sunset’ card game features thoughtfully curated cards spread across three categories: Question Cards to spark deeper connections; Action Cards that add movement and laughter; and AB Question cards, a personal collection written by Anas Bukhash that invites players to slow down and reflect. Embracing Ramadan’s tradition of togetherness, 'After Sunset' brings all generations closer with questions designed for ages 13 and up.
Celebrating the meaning of Ramadan, the AB Question cards in the ‘After Sunset’ deck of cards feature vibrant colorful drawings created by five talented young art students from Rashid Center for People of Determination, including Mohammed Sarwani, Inaya Shaik, Pranav Menon, Abdul Azez and Rouda Sultan El Suwaidi. Each illustration brings a unique perspective and artistic expression to the cards, showcasing the students' exceptional creativity and adding a meaningful layer of warmth and joy to every conversation.
Mariam Othman, Director at Rashid Center for People of Determination, said: "This collaboration with Amazon and #ABtalks opens doors for our students to reach new heights as they share their artistic vision with communities near and far. When their artwork becomes part of something as meaningful as 'After Sunset', it amplifies their voices and demonstrates that creativity knows no boundaries. We are proud to see their talents recognized, inspiring others to appreciate the diverse perspectives and abilities within our community."
Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey added: "Ramadan is a time for reflection, gratitude, and reconnecting with the people who matter most. By collaborating with Anas Bukhash to create this #ABtalks Ramadan card game, exclusively available on Amazon Now, we are offering customers a new way to create meaningful moments together during this special season. With 15-minute delivery of the complete 'After Sunset' experience directly to their doorsteps, we are making it easier for customers to spend less time planning and more time focusing on what truly counts for them: sharing meaningful conversations over Iftar and Suhoor with loved ones."
The ‘After Sunset’ card game is now exclusively available via or on Amazon Now through the Amazon mobile app. Prime members in the UAE will also enjoy free Amazon Now delivery when ordering the ‘After Sunset’ card game during Ramadan.
‘After Sunset’ features a series of question and action cards to bring families, friends, and loved ones closer during Iftar and Suhoor gatherings, including a collection of questions written by Anas Bukhash himself
Dubai, UAE – 21 February 2026 – Amazon UAE collaborated with leading Emirati celebrity entrepreneur Anas Bukhash to launch 'After Sunset', a limited-edition Ramadan version of the popular #ABtalks card game, available exclusively through Amazon Now with convenient 15-minute delivery. Inspired by Anas Bukhash’s deep and meaningful #ABtalks dialogue, 'After Sunset' brings that same authentic connection to gatherings across the UAE during Ramadan. Through a series of meaningful questions, the card game aims to bring families, friends, and loved ones closer as they connect through thoughtful conversations around Iftar and Suhoor tables during the Holy month.
Anas Bukhash, host and founder of #ABtalks, said: "There's something beautiful about watching friends and families get together during Ramadan. 'After Sunset' was created for those moments - to bring people closer through meaningful conversations that spark warmth and presence. We hope this game bridges generations, with questions that resonate with everyone, whether they're 13 or 70. Through this collaboration with Amazon, we are bringing these conversations into homes across the UAE, with hopes that the values of kindness, reflection, and connection last long after the gatherings end.”
Customers in the UAE can complete their gatherings by ordering the 'After Sunset' card game through Amazon Now - priced AED 130 with free delivery for Prime members. For full hearts and bellies, customers can also explore a curated selection of Anas’ favorite Ramadan snacks and essentials at . The ‘After Sunset’ card game features thoughtfully curated cards spread across three categories: Question Cards to spark deeper connections; Action Cards that add movement and laughter; and AB Question cards, a personal collection written by Anas Bukhash that invites players to slow down and reflect. Embracing Ramadan’s tradition of togetherness, 'After Sunset' brings all generations closer with questions designed for ages 13 and up.
Celebrating the meaning of Ramadan, the AB Question cards in the ‘After Sunset’ deck of cards feature vibrant colorful drawings created by five talented young art students from Rashid Center for People of Determination, including Mohammed Sarwani, Inaya Shaik, Pranav Menon, Abdul Azez and Rouda Sultan El Suwaidi. Each illustration brings a unique perspective and artistic expression to the cards, showcasing the students' exceptional creativity and adding a meaningful layer of warmth and joy to every conversation.
Mariam Othman, Director at Rashid Center for People of Determination, said: "This collaboration with Amazon and #ABtalks opens doors for our students to reach new heights as they share their artistic vision with communities near and far. When their artwork becomes part of something as meaningful as 'After Sunset', it amplifies their voices and demonstrates that creativity knows no boundaries. We are proud to see their talents recognized, inspiring others to appreciate the diverse perspectives and abilities within our community."
Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey added: "Ramadan is a time for reflection, gratitude, and reconnecting with the people who matter most. By collaborating with Anas Bukhash to create this #ABtalks Ramadan card game, exclusively available on Amazon Now, we are offering customers a new way to create meaningful moments together during this special season. With 15-minute delivery of the complete 'After Sunset' experience directly to their doorsteps, we are making it easier for customers to spend less time planning and more time focusing on what truly counts for them: sharing meaningful conversations over Iftar and Suhoor with loved ones."
The ‘After Sunset’ card game is now exclusively available via or on Amazon Now through the Amazon mobile app. Prime members in the UAE will also enjoy free Amazon Now delivery when ordering the ‘After Sunset’ card game during Ramadan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment