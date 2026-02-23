Chopra Slams India For Benching Vice-Captain Axar Patel In T20 WC Loss

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has questioned the Indian team's playing 11 combination as it suffered defeat at the hands of South Africa in their Super 8 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday.

'Why isn't the vice-captain part of the team?'

Chopra feels India shouldn't have made all-rounder Axar Patel vice-captain if his place in the playing 11 was uncertain. India went with Washington Sundar in their Super 8 clash against the Proteas, benching the Indian vice-captain. South Africa snapped India's 12-match unbeaten streak at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as they handed the defending champions a 76-run defeat in Ahmedabad on Sunday. This was India's second-biggest defeat by runs in all T20 Internationals behind the 80-run defeats against New Zealand in Wellington in 2019. In T20 World Cup history, India suffered their biggest defeat. "Where were we left behind? The first thing that comes to my mind is, what team are we playing? You have appointed Axar Patel the vice-captain. If he is your team's vice-captain, why isn't he a part of the team? You needn't have made him the vice-captain," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra believes opting for Sundar over left-arm spinner Patel against the Netherlands in India's last group stage fixture was fine, but felt India made him sit out againstthe Proteas just because they have right-handers on their side. "You made him sit out in the last match. Never mind, as Washi hadn't played for such a long time, and you played him since you were playing against the Netherlands, but you made him sit out against South Africa. You said it's becoming a negative match-up as there are three left-handers in the opposition," he added.

Chopra draws parallels with South Africa's strategy

Chopra also noted that South Africa kept their key left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj in the XI despite India having six left-handers in their batting order, while India's vice-captain was left out. "Two of the three left-handers bat in the top three, and both were out in two overs. We have six left-handers among our eight batters, and South Africa said they would play Keshav Maharaj because he is their main bowler. They said they won't make Keshav sit out because he is important. For you, your vice-captain is not important. How is that okay?" Chopra concluded.

