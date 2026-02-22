Al Fahidi Fort: First Look At One Of Dubai's Earliest Buildings Set To Reopen As Museum

PUBLISHED: Sun 22 Feb 2026, 3:40 PM



By: Sahim Salim



Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed reviewed the final phase of the landmark's rehabilitation, with the restored fort set to feature six galleries, historical artefacts and interactive displays tracing Dubai's evolution from its earliest daysAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Al Fahidi Fort, one of Dubai's earliest buildings and most significant heritage sites, is set to reopen in the first half of this year, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The update came as Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), reviewed progress on the Al Fahidi Fort rehabilitation project, now in its final phase ahead of reopening to the public as a museum experience.

For over two centuries, the fort stood tall as Dubai evolved from a coastal settlement into a global city.

The restored site will house six main galleries and exhibition spaces featuring artefacts, archival photographs and historical documents. These will be presented through digital media, audiovisual elements and interactive 3D displays charting the fort's evolution over decades. Before becoming Dubai's first museum in 1971, the site formed part of everyday community life, serving as a keeper of memory and shared identity.

During the visit, Sheikha Latifa toured galleries tracing the fort's story from its construction in 1787 to the present day. Across that period, it served as a centre of governance, judicial and administrative activity, and housed successive generations of rulers whose decisions helped shape the emirate's modern prosperity.

Sheikha Latifa said Al Fahidi Fort is not only one of Dubai's most prominent historical landmarks but a defining point in the emirate's modern story.

“Al Fahidi Fort stands as a reminder of where our journey began; within its walls lies the spirit of a city shaped by vision and belief in what could be achieved, reflecting the foresight of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who understood that enduring progress is built on strong foundations and clear purpose.

"The fort carries the memory of a community that safeguarded its values and traditions, and from that foundation, a global city emerged. Today, Al Fahidi Fort remains a cornerstone of Dubai's cultural landscape and a key pillar of our cultural tourism offering, providing visitors with a meaningful window into our past and allowing them to experience the stories, traditions, and daily life that shaped our identity. Preserving such landmarks ensures that as we continue to build the future, we remain connected to the heritage that defines who we are.”