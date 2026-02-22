March 2 Tax Alert: The One Form That Can Delay Your Health Insurance Credit

MENAFN - Saving Advice) A missing tax form may not seem like a big deal, but for millions of Americans who rely on Marketplace subsidies, it can completely stall their health insurance credit and delay their refund. As we move into early March, the IRS is warning taxpayers that one specific document is required before they can finalize their return. Without it, your refund may be frozen, your premium tax credit may be recalculated incorrectly, and your filing could be rejected altogether. Here is what taxpayers need to know.

Why Form 1095-A Matters More Than You Think

Form 1095-A is the official Marketplace statement that reports your monthly health insurance premiums and advance payments of the premium tax credit. The IRS uses this form to verify whether you received too much or too little subsidy throughout the year. Without it, your health insurance credit cannot be calculated correctly, which means your tax return cannot be processed.

Even if you know your premiums or think you can estimate them, the IRS requires the exact numbers from the form. This makes Form 1095-A one of the most important documents for anyone who used Healthcare or a state Marketplace.

The IRS Will Not Process Your Return Without It

If you file your taxes without Form 1095-A, the IRS will automatically pause your return. This pause can last weeks, especially during peak filing season when millions of returns are already in the queue. The IRS may send a letter requesting the missing form, but responding adds even more time to the delay. In some cases, the IRS may reject the return entirely, forcing you to amend or refile.

How to Know If You Should Have Received Form 1095-A

Anyone who enrolled in a Marketplace plan, whether federal or state, should receive Form 1095-A. This includes people who only used Marketplace coverage for part of the year or switched plans mid-year. If you received advance premium tax credits to lower your monthly premiums, you are guaranteed to need this form.

Even if you paid full price and didn't take any subsidy, the IRS still requires the form to verify your eligibility. If you had employer coverage, Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance outside the Marketplace, you will not receive Form 1095-A.

Why Many Taxpayers Never Receive the Form on Time

Marketplace forms often get delayed due to address changes, incomplete applications, or system errors. Some taxpayers accidentally delete the email notification telling them the form is ready.

Others assume it will arrive by mail, not realizing that most Marketplaces only provide it electronically. If you switched plans or moved states, your form may be sitting in an old Marketplace account.

How to Download Your Missing Form Immediately

The fastest way to get Form 1095-A is by logging into your Marketplace account. Once inside, you can download the form instantly-no waiting for mail or phone support. If you used Healthcare, the form is located under“Tax Forms” in your dashboard. State-based Marketplaces have similar sections, usually labeled“Documents” or“Tax Statements.” Downloading the form yourself is the quickest way to avoid a delay in your health insurance credit.

What to Do If Your Form Has Errors

Sometimes Form 1095-A contains incorrect premium amounts or missing months of coverage. If this happens, you must request a corrected form before filing. Filing with incorrect information can cause the IRS to recalculate your health insurance credit, which may result in a smaller refund or even a balance due. Marketplace call centers can issue corrected forms, but processing times vary by state. Double-checking your form now can prevent a stressful tax correction later.

How Missing the Form Affects Your Refund Amount

Your refund may shrink or grow depending on how your actual income compares to what you estimated when applying for Marketplace coverage. If you earned more than expected, you may owe some of the advance credit. If you earned less, you may receive an additional credit on your return. Without Form 1095-A, the IRS cannot make these calculations, which is why your refund gets stuck in processing. This makes the form essential for anyone relying on the health insurance credit to boost their refund.

Why March 2 Is a Critical Date for Marketplace Filers

By early March, most taxpayers have already filed or are preparing to file. This is when the IRS begins identifying missing forms and sending notices. If you wait too long to retrieve your 1095-A, you risk falling into the late-season backlog. Filing now (with the correct form in hand) helps ensure your health insurance credit is processed smoothly. Acting before mid-March can save you from unnecessary delays.

Avoiding Delays Starts With One Simple Step

The IRS has made it clear: your health insurance credit cannot be processed without Form 1095-A. Whether you used Marketplace coverage for one month or the entire year, this form determines how quickly your return moves through the system. Taking a few minutes to download and review it now can prevent weeks of frustration later. Staying proactive is the best way to protect your refund and avoid IRS processing delays this tax season.

Have you ever had a tax return delayed because of a missing Marketplace form? Share your experience in the comments.