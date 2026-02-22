CM Fadnavis Rejects Corruption Allegations In Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday rejected corruption allegations related to the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0, describing them as politically motivated and factually incorrect.

Addressing a press conference after the customary tea meeting and Cabinet meeting on the eve of the Budget Session of the state legislature, the Chief Minister responded to allegations made by opposition parties regarding the implementation of the solar power scheme.

The Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0 aims to provide reliable daytime solar power to agricultural consumers by solarising agricultural feeders and reducing dependence on conventional electricity supply.

Fadnavis said claims of a Rs 10,000 crore scam were“mathematically impossible” and clarified that the scheme operates on a private investment model, under which the government pays only for the electricity generated rather than making upfront capital expenditure.

He said all bank guarantees submitted by participating companies are verified through the Structured Financial Messaging System (SFMS) before contracts are finalised.

The Chief Minister added that strict action is taken if discrepancies are detected, including blacklisting companies found violating norms. He said action had already been initiated in certain cases flagged during scrutiny.

Fadnavis said the primary objective of the scheme is to ensure reliable daytime electricity supply to farmers through solar power, thereby improving agricultural productivity and reducing energy costs.

During the briefing, he also announced the launch of 'Mahavistar', an artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to monitor solar feeder installations, provide transparency in implementation, and enable tracking of energy generation and consumption data.

He said the platform would also help ensure transparency in bidding and procurement processes related to the scheme.

The Chief Minister said the Budget Session of the Maharashtra Legislature would proceed as scheduled despite the opposition's objections and added that the government was prepared to respond to issues raised during legislative discussions.

He said the Budget for 2026–27 would focus on development and public welfare.

Fadnavis also acknowledged the contribution of former Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in preparing previous budgets and said the government would continue to build on existing policy priorities.