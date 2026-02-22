403
Trump Announces Deployment of Hospital Ship to Greenland
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the United States will dispatch a naval hospital ship to Greenland to deliver medical care to residents on the island, as his administration's strategic interest in the territory continues to intensify.
Trump made the announcement on his social media platform Truth Social, revealing that the mission is being coordinated with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, whom he appointed as his special representative for Greenland.
"Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there," says US president. "It's on the way!!!"
Governor Landry swiftly acknowledged the announcement on X — the US social media platform — expressing enthusiasm for the initiative. "Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump! Proud to work with you on this important issue!" he wrote.
The move comes as Trump has aggressively renewed his push for American control over the autonomous Danish territory in recent months, framing the effort around national security concerns tied to growing Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic region. At one point, he threatened economic sanctions against European nations that stood in opposition to Washington's ambitions.
Trump subsequently walked back those threats following a high-profile meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The two leaders said they had laid the groundwork for a potential agreement encompassing Greenland and the wider Arctic, paving the way for follow-up negotiations between the US, Denmark, and Greenland.
Trump also indicated that future discussions would address the role of Greenland in relation to the US Golden Dome missile defense system.
