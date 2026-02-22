403
Venezuelan Political Detainees Seek Release Under New Amnesty Law
(MENAFN) Authorities in Venezuela announced that more than 1,500 individuals held for political reasons have submitted requests to benefit from a recently enacted amnesty law, with many expected to be released shortly.
"As of yesterday, there were 405 applications from people deprived of liberty. Today, an additional 1,152 applications were received, bringing the total to 1,557. These are being addressed immediately, and at this moment hundreds of people deprived of liberty are already being released under the amnesty law," stated National Assembly leader Jorge Rodriguez.
The law, approved last Thursday, is intended to aid opposition members, journalists, activists, and others detained for their political activities. Its passage represents a notable shift by the authorities, who have historically denied the existence of political prisoners, and follows a recent military operation that targeted President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.
Certain categories of offenders are excluded from the law, including those convicted of homicide, drug trafficking, serious human rights violations, or military rebellion.
Human rights organizations have urged the government to broaden the law so that all individuals detained for political reasons are included, regardless of formal classification. “It is discriminatory and unconstitutional to exclude imprisoned military personnel and persecuted political figures,” wrote Alfredo Romero, head of Foro Penal, on social media platform X, adding that without this inclusion, “there can be no talk of national coexistence.”
Rodriguez also clarified that the legislation applies to individuals previously under alternative forms of detention, such as house arrest or reporting requirements, noting that “the law provides for these alternative measures to be lifted so that individuals can enjoy full freedom.”
