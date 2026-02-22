403
UGC-Driven Music Market in MENA Becomes Increasingly Diverse as TikTok Remains the Primary Launchpad for Viral Tracks, 0to8 Reports
(MENAFNEditorial) The GCC creator economy reached about 263,000 monetized content creators in 2025, up 75% from 150,000 in 2023.This growth reflects the region’s rapid adoption of user-generated content and influencer-driven media.
[United Arab Emirates – 19 February 2026]: The UAE music market has rapidly evolved into one of the most culturally diverse and globally connected ecosystems in the world, according to 0to8 (Zero to Infinity), a UAE-based next-generation music label specializing in scalable, data-driven artist growth across TikTok and digital platforms with over 4 billion streams across all platforms in 2025.
Tracks in Hindi, Arabic, Russian, and English are gaining significant traction across leading streaming services such as Spotify and music discovery platforms like Shazam. This multilingual growth is unfolding alongside the rising popularity of Korean pop and Brazilian youth funk performed in Portuguese, underscoring the UAE’s unique position as a global cultural crossroads.
“The UAE represents a new model for music markets worldwide,” said Kirill Smetkov, Co-founder & CEO, 0to8. “Audience behavior here reflects true global consumption patterns, where language is no longer a barrier and discovery is driven by digital engagement.”
Simultaneously, the market is experiencing a shift toward UGC-driven music discovery. This trend is particularly visible on TikTok, where UGC accounts for approximately 60% of brand engagement. Data indicates that users are more than 20% more likely to engage with trends created by other users than with branded content, signaling a broader transformation in how audiences connect with music.
TikTok is also reshaping musical genres themselves. Posts featuring electronic music on the platform have increased by 45% year-over-year, generating over 13 billion global views, while the number of videos tagged #ElectronicMusic has doubled. Short-form platforms are now central not only to discovery, but to participation in specific musical styles.
The Life Cycle of a Hit
While the idea of a “hit” still exists, its life cycle has changed dramatically. Today, tracks behave much like social media trends – rising quickly and fading just as fast. According to 0to8 statistics, many hits now reach their peak within the first month after release.
After five to six months, daily streams often decline by 80–90%, 0to8 reports. Yet within that short window, a track can accumulate as many streams as songs once did over one to two years. As social platforms continuously demand fresh trends, nearly every visual format is paired with its own soundtrack – a song that lasts only as long as the trend itself.
Virality as a Growth Engine
Songs go viral faster than ever. The time required for a track to reach 100,000 TikTok posts dropped from approximately 340 days in 2020 to just 48 days in 2025, reflecting the accelerated pace at which trends now emerge and spread.
Virality has also become a strong predictor of chart success. In 2024, 84% of songs that entered the Billboard Global 200 went viral on TikTok before charting – underscoring how short-form video now drives mainstream hits.
“It’s impossible to fully design a viral trend, but artists can increase the likelihood of one emerging. Viral tracks follow rhythmic, structural, and sonic patterns, which are already shaping release strategies, with multiple versions – slowed, sped-up, or format-optimized – launched simultaneously,” said Kirill Smetkov, Co-founder & CEO, 0to8. “Over time, this approach gives rise to new internet-native genres adapted for fast editing, dance formats, and BPM changes.”
Platforms Driving Track Virality in MENA
In the MENA region, TikTok remains the primary launchpad for viral music, generating initial attention and demand, according to 0to8 data. Once a track gains traction, listeners actively search for the full version.
From there, Spotify and YouTube algorithms amplify this demand through recommendations, playlists, and autoplay. Today’s core dynamic is clear: TikTok ignites virality, while Spotify and YouTube reinforce and sustain it.
At the same time, artists and labels are adapting their creative approaches, prioritising strong hooks and emotionally resonant moments designed for social platforms. However, virality alone does not guarantee longevity.
Artem Shargin, Co-founder & COO of 0to8, explains: “It’s no longer enough to make a track go viral. Our focus is on working with artists over time and helping them build real careers rather than becoming one-hit projects. We aim to turn momentary success into a music brand that can live beyond a single trend or platform.”
