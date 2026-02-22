Haridwar Kumbh Mela: Dhami Reviews Preparations For Grand Event

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday reviewed the preparations for the Kumbh Mela during a high-level meeting held in Haridwar. On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Kumbh Mela to be held in Haridwar next year will be divine, grand, and historic. Ensuring better facilities, smooth movement, and security for devotees during the fair is the government's top priority. He emphasised that no shortcomings will be allowed in the arrangements for this mega event.

Execution and Timelines

The Chief Minister directed officials to complete all Kumbh-related works within the stipulated timeline and asked all departments to work in better coordination and ensure immediate implementation of decisions taken. The meeting, held at the Mela Control Building in Haridwar, included a detailed review of the preparations. The Chief Minister also sought updates on the action taken on instructions given in the previous meeting and the progress of ongoing works. He directed that all Kumbh-related works be completed by October this year. He said approvals for all major permanent works have already been granted, and proposals for temporary works should be finalised and completed in a time-bound manner. Preparations at the zone and sector levels should be carried out in accordance with set targets and timelines, with quality execution. He also instructed that third-party audits be conducted to monitor construction works.

Arrangements for Devotees

Transport and Accommodation Planning

Emphasising effective and adequate transport and parking arrangements during the Mela, the Chief Minister directed officials to identify alternative routes. He said proper arrangements should be ensured for the safe and convenient movement of devotees and for bathing at the ghats. Keeping the expected crowd in mind, detailed planning should be prepared for bathing, movement, and accommodation. Special arrangements should also be made for women and elderly devotees.

Health and Sanitation

The Chief Minister instructed that special attention be given to sanitation in the Kumbh area and suggested taking support from voluntary organisations. He also directed better healthcare arrangements and said boat and bike ambulance services should be arranged to transport ill devotees to the nearest health centres.

Stakeholder Collaboration and Security

He said cooperation from saints, akharas, public representatives, and religious and voluntary organisations should be taken to ensure the smooth and successful organisation of the Kumbh Mela, and their suggestions should be considered in the planning process.

Directing tight security arrangements for the Kumbh, the Chief Minister stressed adequate deployment of police personnel. He also asked for the deployment of trained personnel for cybersecurity, fire safety, and rescue operations.

Infrastructure and Permanent Works

While reviewing permanent works, the Chief Minister instructed that safety audits of all bridges constructed in the Kumbh area be conducted and repairs, if required, be completed on time. For maintenance of the Ganga river ghats, coordination should be established with Uttar Pradesh officials if closure of the Ganga canal is required. Strengthening of ghats, installation of safety railings, and anti-slip measures should be completed on time.

All power lines in the Kumbh area should be made underground before the fair begins.

The Chief Minister also directed proper land management and allocation in the Kumbh area, stating that the Mela Officer should personally monitor the process and ensure the area remains free from encroachment.

High-Level Participation and Briefing

Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj and Subodh Uniyal, along with former Chief Minister and MP Trivendra Singh Rawat, also participated in the meeting and shared useful suggestions.

On the occasion, Mela Officer Sonika presented updates on approved works related to the fair and gave a detailed presentation on proposed works and arrangements. (ANI)

