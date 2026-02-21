Bernardo Arsuaga Cardenas On Emerging Trends That Matter To Everyday People

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Bernardo Arsuaga Cardenas of Monterrey, Mexico breaks down key trends shaping how we work, create, and tell stories in a changing world.

Monterrey, Mexico, 21st February 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Award-winning filmmaker and storyteller Bernardo Arsuaga Cardenas is highlighting several recent trends that are affecting individuals across industries, careers, and communities. Drawing from his own experience moving from law to documentary filmmaking, Bernardo offers insight into what these trends mean for everyday people and how they can respond with practical action.

Trend 1: Creative Work Is Becoming More Accessible - and More Competitive

More people than ever are creating videos, podcasts, short films, and digital content. Easy online tools and platforms mean anyone can publish, but that also means more noise and more competition for attention.



More than 90% of internet users watch video content weekly. Independent creators now number in the tens of millions worldwide.

In Bernardo's words,“A good story opens doors, but only if someone takes the time to tell it right.”

Trend 2: Storytelling Is More Valuable Than Ever in Work and Life

Across fields, the ability to communicate clearly has shifted from a“nice-to-have” to a core skill. Whether pitching an idea, presenting a project, or sharing a life experience, strong storytelling builds connection.

“My goal in filmmaking is to make people sit down, forget about themselves, and enjoy a story,” Bernardo says. Simple, relatable narratives resonate.

Trend 3: People Are Seeking Depth Over Distraction

There's a growing desire for meaningful content that helps people reflect, learn, or feel something real. Short, surface-level content still grows fast, but deeper work earns lasting engagement.

Bernardo believes this reflects a need for substance:“Ideas die when they stay abstract. Plans keep them alive.”

Trend 4: Collaboration Across Fields Fuels Opportunity

People who work with others outside their comfort zone - different industries, backgrounds, or skill sets - open unexpected doors. Bernardo's collaborations with musicians, chefs, and athletes demonstrate how cross-disciplinary work expands audience reach.

What This Means for You - in Plain Language

These trends show that while tools are easy to access, real influence comes from clarity of idea and consistency of effort. Bernardo puts it simply:“Finish what you start, even if it's imperfect.” When you invest time into a clear story, idea, or skill - and share it with others - you build value that lasts beyond trends.

Your Next 7 Days - Actions You Can Take This Week

Write a short narrative (about your week, a project, or a goal) and share it with someone.



Watch one long-form documentary instead of scrolling social media.



Pick one idea you've put off and write a first step.



Talk to a neighbor or colleague about something they're passionate about.



Record a short video sharing something you learned recently.



Organize your notes or sketches into one simple outline.



Attend a local event - even online - that focuses on creativity or craft.



Your Next 90 Days - Longer Actions for Growth

Start a storytelling project (journal, mini documentary, blog, or podcast).



Build a small network of collaborators - aim for three people in different fields.



Learn one new tool (editing software, audio recorder, design app) and use it weekly.



Host or co-host a community screening or talk about a local issue.



Set a weekly reflection habit - review what worked, what didn't, and your next step. Call to Action



Start now. Pick one action - big or small - and take the first step today. Whether you write a paragraph, record a voice memo, or have a meaningful conversation, momentum begins with action.

About Bernardo Arsuaga Cardenas

Bernardo Arsuaga Cardenas is a Monterrey-based documentarian, producer, and partner in a post-production studio. A former lawyer, he has directed internationally recognized documentaries including The Weekend Sailor and The Michoacan File. His work merges storytelling, curiosity, and real human experience, with a focus on turning meaningful ideas into projects that connect with audiences around the world.