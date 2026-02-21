Eros No Longer Able To Monitor Progress Of Aeros: Abhishek Banerjee On Bengal SIR

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 21 (IANS) Trinamool Congress All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday pointed out multiple violations of norms by officials engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in West Bengal.

“It has come to our notice that EROs are no longer able to monitor the progress of AEROs on the ECINet portal with respect to the conduct of SIR in Bengal. This amounts to a TRIPLE VIOLATION,” Banerjee wrote on X.

The Trinamool Congress MP also gave details of the norms that have been allegedly violated by the officials.

Banerjee also shared purported WhatsApp chats of West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal from an official WhatsApp group.

"This TRIPLE VIOLATION strikes at the very heart of constitutional governance by dismantling institutional checks and balances, creating fertile ground for ARBITRARY and UNLAWFUL DELETION of voters at the discretion of AEROs," wrote Banerjee.

The Trinamool leader further said, "What is even more alarming is that when this serious anomaly was escalated to the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, through the District Election Officers, it was met with a cavalier and dismissive response wholly unbecoming of a constitutional office. This is precisely the entrenched BABU CULTURE that has come to characterise the Election Commission's functioning, and stood implicitly rebuked by the Supreme Court only yesterday."

Banerjee again asserted that nobody has the authority to play God with the democratic rights of Bengal's voters.

"The BANGLA-BIRODHI ZAMINDARS who believe they can pull the strings and orchestrate a voter deletion racket must understand that they will be held accountable, both in the court of law and in the court of the people," he said.

Earlier, Banerjee shared WhatsApp chats allegedly showing the Election Commission of India's (ECI) complete disregard for the Supreme Court orders.

In a social media post, Banerjee shared WhatsApp chats of IAS officer C Murugan, the special electoral roll observer (SERO) appointed for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's electoral rolls, issuing directions to other officials.