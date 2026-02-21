403
All Three Aboard Missing Amur Helicopter Reported Dead
(MENAFN) All three people aboard a helicopter that disappeared over Russia's Amur Oblast on Thursday have been confirmed dead, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Amur Oblast announced Saturday.
The aircraft lost radar contact Thursday evening shortly after lifting off from a logging site in the Romnensky municipal district, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were scrambled immediately after the helicopter went missing.
The Russian Investigative Committee identified those killed as a pilot, an investigator, and a police officer — all returning from a remote crime scene where a logging worker had been found dead following a fatal workplace accident.
"They were performing official duties and lost their lives in the line of duty," the Russian Investigative Committee said.
Officials confirmed that a full-scale investigation has been launched into both the crash and the underlying workplace fatality. Emergency personnel are continuing to examine the wreckage as authorities work to establish the precise cause of the crash.
