Ramadan 2026: Top Tips For Dressing Elegantly For Iftars And Suhoors

Looking for pointers to elevate your Ramadan wardrobe. Look no further

As the crescent moon signals the start of Ramadan, fashion takes on a subtle yet powerful role. Dressing up plays a big part in blending tradition with modernity, modesty with style. Here's how to elevate your Ramadan wardrobe.

Modest but make it trendy

Designers are reimagining classic silhouettes with contemporary cuts and fabrics. Think flowy abayas with embroidered details, or kurta sets paired with statement jackets. Mohna Sharma, a Dubai-based personal stylist, says:“Ramadan fashion is all about comfort, modesty, and effortless elegance. Lighter pastel shades are perfect for both men and women, keeping looks breathable, airy, and easy to wear during fasting hours. Soft, natural fabrics like linen, cotton, and flowy silk-satin materials are ideal, allowing freedom of movement while maintaining a polished look.”

Shoppers on a spree

A perfect time to splurge and indulge in retail therapy, Ramadan time also sees a rise in fashion sales. Riddhima Tewari, a senior fashion stylist at Shop Mulmul, tells us:“During Ramadan, we see a 40 per cent surge in shoppers opting for trendier styles, rather than investing in mere classics. Longer choga-style sets, with contrasting colours have been a favourite this year among younger buyers.”

Even the senior patrons are trying out newer silhouettes like shorter kurtas and farshi style salwars, completing the sets with complementing dupattas that could easily be wrapped around for that modest touch.

Riddhima Tewari, Senior Fashion Stylist At Shop Mulmul

Comfortable fashion

Considering the weather, it's important to opt for fabrics that are comfortable and easy to carry-be it clothes or footwear.“Comfort and breathability are essential during Ramadan, so natural materials and soft textures are important. Try Santoni's capsule, which has signature styles for women. The soft leather construction ensures comfort, while the metallic finish and crystal details add subtle festive character without feeling excessive,” says Giuseppe Santoni, president of the Italian luxury brand Santoni.

For Ramadan, designers and stylists prefer creating styles that are natural, airy and avoid heavy fabrics like velvets and wool.“Most of my clients are opting for lighter fabrics like cupro satin for its versatility-you can easily dress it up with nice polkis and delicate bracelets with charms, or dress it down with simpler jewellery-like chunky studs, a nice clutch and juttis for that ethnic touch,” says Riddhima.

Celebrity style inspiration

Celebrities have always been inspiring when it comes to fashion goals. Celebrity outfits have flowy silhouette that complements the contemporary vibe. From sharara to Anarkali suits, the style surely evokes a sophisticated, classy charm. Many celebrities also love easy breezy summer fabrics while keeping the style game on point.“The love for trend isn't limited to just dressing up for the festivities. I also see a lot of people purchasing timeless cotton sets with beautiful cut work, and thread embroidery for gifting among family and friends, as well as simply stocking up for formal occasions to come all year long,” adds Riddhima from Shop Mulmul.

Layering is key

Ramadan style is about balancing grace with comfort. Pastels, breathable fabrics, modest layering, and minimal accessories make outfits chic, and versatile.

“Pair linen pants or straight-fit jeans with a full-sleeve top and a Kaftan or Abaya as a light outer layer. Floor-length or shorter kaftans create a modest yet stylish silhouette. If you don't have a kaftan, modest maxi dresses in breathable fabrics work perfectly, ensuring arms and legs are covered for comfort and elegance," suggests stylist Mohna Sharma.

"For Iftar gatherings, embroidered kaftans and statement maxi dresses in silk or satin will add subtle sheen and a touch of sophistication. Minimal accessories like delicate necklaces, studs, or a statement bracelet will elevate the outfit without overpowering it."

Men's Ramadan dressing also focuses on comfort, lightweight cotton or linen pants with soft shirts ensure ease while maintaining a refined look.

Mohna Sharma, Stylist

As Ramadan brings a renewed focus on mindfulness and intention, fashion becomes a reflection of inner grace. Santoni suggests curating a wardrobe that's elegant, purposeful, and perfect for the holy month.“Focus on quality over quantity. Choose fewer pieces, but select them with intention, superior materials, impeccable fit, and artisanal detail," he says. "Look for items that can transition across different moments of the season while maintaining a refined look. Ramadan style should feel graceful and authentic."

Tips for a fashionable Ramadan

Kaftans and Maxis: Flowy silhouettes are popular for their comfort, elegance, and modesty.

Chikankari Suits and Kurta Sets: Lightweight, intricately designed cotton or georgette kurta sets paired with palazzos are staples for both daily wear and Iftar gatherings.

Modern Ghararas: Re-emerged as a festive favourite for a touch of royal heritage and elegance.

Anarkali Suits: Regal, floor-length designs suitable for evening events.

Colour Palette: Understated tones such as ivory, beige, olive, charcoal, deep blue, and soft gold are favoured for their calming and sophisticated aesthetic.

Trending fabrics, colours



Golden and silver zari work.

Gota pattis and delicate hand-crafted threadwork.

For Day wear: Fresh pallets like dewy hues of blue, seafoam green, soft lilacs. For Evenings: Good old fuschia, oranges, purples and bright reds are hot favourites.

(As shared by Riddhima Tewari, senior fashion stylist at Shop Mulmul)



