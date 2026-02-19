SUSE Acquires Losant To Modernize Industrial Iot With A Full-Stack Open Process Automation Platform At The Edge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition Completes SUSE's Edge Solutions, enabling market leading interoperability and automation at the Industrial Tiny Edge with open source economics

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUSE, a global leader in enterprise open source solutions, today announced it has acquired Losant, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform. This strategic move completes SUSE's Edge vision by extending its reach from the Near and Far Edge directly to the Tiny Edge. With Losant, SUSE will break down the traditional silos of the industrial landscape and be the first to offer a full-stack open process automation platform for IIoT, providing real-time insights and actionable intelligence. With a focus on interoperability, SUSE's Edge portfolio will enable customers to modernize operations and move faster, as well as benefit from open source economics, as IIoT and AI capabilities operate together at the Edge.

According to 451 Research, part of S&P Global Energy, [in 2026] IoT endpoints are evolving into AI endpoints, powered by new, cost-efficient connectivity that is triggering the most significant device refresh cycle in a decade.“This evolution is driving the maturation of hybrid AI architectures, integrating the edge as an indispensable execution layer that ensures performance and scalability. The result is a decisive leap in operational maturity, moving industrial control from digital oversight to semi-autonomous, AI-orchestrated systems.”1

“The acquisition of Losant transforms SUSE from an edge infrastructure provider to a full-stack Industrial IoT leader. It allows us to deliver to customers the part of the Edge where the digital world directly meets the physical one, where machines, environments, and people interact in real time, and where AI can be meaningfully deployed to gain better insight into real-world processes,” said general manager of SUSE Edge, Keith Basil.“With Losant, we will move faster from infrastructure to operational outcomes combining our Edge portfolio and products like SUSE AI, allowing deeper collaboration with industrial partners, equipment manufacturers and industrial open source communities as the ecosystem continues to evolve.”

“Joining forces with SUSE is the natural next step for Losant. Combining our low-code Industrial Internet of Things platform with SUSE's 30 plus years of experience in enterprise software will provide customers with stability and interoperability, allowing us to accelerate our mission to help IT leaders turn complex data into immediate operational value,” said Charlie Key, CEO of Losant.“We are excited to bring our Tiny Edge capabilities to a much larger stage.”

Losant was recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Global Industrial IoT Platforms.2The Losant platform and its people will be part of the SUSE Edge portfolio and business unit. SUSE plans to open source the Losant technology and work with aligned open source communities assessing where Losant technology can accelerate interface standardization, interoperability, and process automation capabilities globally.

Integrating Operational Technology with Enterprise Intelligence

The Losant platform extends SUSE's Edge portfolio beyond infrastructure into operational execution. By combining device orchestration, data management and application enablement with foundational SUSE technologies, the combined portfolio enables organizations to connect operational systems directly with enterprise workflows and analytics. For example, a manufacturer can collect real-time sensor data from production equipment, orchestrate it at the Edge, and automatically trigger maintenance workflows or AI-driven quality checks before defects or failures occur. This reduces the complexity traditionally associated with Industrial IoT adoption and accelerates the path from data collection to actionable insight.

For a customer, this means:



Faster Deployment and Time-to-Value: The Visual Workflow Engine and customizable dashboards allow operational technology (OT) teams to design, deploy and iterate quickly without heavy development overhead.

Greater Operational Awareness: Integrated infrastructure data, business logic and enterprise systems provide a unified view of operations across environments.

Freedom from Vendor Lock-In: An open, standards-aligned architecture enables modernization without dependence on proprietary IoT platforms. Modernized Operations: Organizations across manufacturing, healthcare, smart infrastructure, and other sectors can streamline processes, improve asset performance, and unlock new operational efficiencies at the Edge.



“As a leader in manufacturing-centric industrial OT and software engineering, we view this acquisition as a significant step forward for the industrial technology sector. Our clients-across manufacturing, processing, and other asset-intensive industries-are working to connect real-world operational technology, including sensors, controllers, and production equipment, with modern IT systems that enable analytics, governance, and enterprise decision-making,” said Keith Gamble, Director of Software Engineering, Barry-Wehmiller Design Group.“By bringing Losant's Industrial IoT application platform under the SUSE umbrella alongside its secure, scalable edge infrastructure, SUSE is delivering a unified foundation purpose-built for industrial environments-linking physical operations on the plant floor to enterprise systems. We're excited about the direction this sets for manufacturing and industrial technology, and the potential it creates for a more cohesive, open toolkit that helps organizations turn machine data into actionable intelligence.”

“We are excited to see SUSE grow into the IIoT space. For evroc, building the world's most sustainable hyperscale cloud requires significant innovation in IIoT,” said Mattias Åström, CEO of evroc.“Bringing Losant's tech into the open source fold could be a massive catalyst for greener, smarter datacenters across the continent. Sovereignty and cutting-edge tech are finally converging.”

“Margo was created to advance open interoperability in industrial automation and to ensure that innovation at the edge remains collaborative and standards-driven,” said Bart Nieuwborg, Chair, Margo.“With SUSE's elevated contribution to Margo as a Steering committee member we look forward to working together closely to evaluate how the Losant platform, along with elements of SUSE's core edge and orchestration technologies, can accelerate interface standardization and strengthen the broader Margo ecosystem across industries. SUSE's deeper engagement at the governance level reflects their continued commitment to the Margo vision on open industrial automation and long-term collaboration.”

