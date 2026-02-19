UK Police Arrest Ex-Prince Andrew On Suspicion Of Misconduct
London, United Kingdom: Britain's former prince Andrew has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct during his time as a trade envoy, police said Thursday.
"As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office," the Thames Valley force said in a statement, without naming the suspect.
New revelations last week appeared to show Andrew sent Jeffrey Epstein potentially confidential documents during his time as a UK trade envoy.
