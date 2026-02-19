2 Day Grid Batteries Training Seminar: Valuation, Emerging Technology, Policy Approaches, Design, Procurement And Operations (Houston, United States - May 7Th - May 8Th, 2026)
The "In-Depth Seminar: Grid Batteries: Valuation, Design, Procurement and Operations (Houston, United States - May 7th - May 8th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
All things batteries will be taught in context of valuation, design, procurement, and operations with an instructor who is recognized as a leading world expert and practitioner with many years of experience with batteries.
The advantage of this seminar is that you receive through a multi-module seminar a comprehensive and detailed set of insights of the latest on Grid Batteries with perspectives on markets, regulatory, policy, suppliers, use cases, valuation, design, procurement, commissioning, operations, and advances in software. Instructor runs a consulting practice and has many examples of the items in the training to show. Where applicable the Acelerex Grid Analytics planning tools will be used for examples for BESS modeling and simulations.
Key Modules
- Session 1: Energy Storage Roadmap Planning and Policy Approaches Session 2: Sizing and Designing Battery Energy Storage Session 3: Battery Energy Storage Valuation Techniques Session 4: Bess Procurement and Bidding Strategies Session 5: BESS Commissioning and Performance Testing Session 6: Forecasting, AI, and Blockchain Applications for Bess
What Will You Learn
- Use-cases and Performance Compliance Testing Battery testing standards as part of the commissioning of battery projects Grid BESS Performance measures - types of compliance and typical tests to demonstrate use cases. Commissioning Procedures Advance battery controls and automation Testing Protocols Testing Signals Battery Communication Systems IoT Testing Analyzer and Data Collection Examples of Live
Who Should Attend:
Among those who will benefit from this training program include energy and electric power executives; attorneys; government regulators; traders & trading support staff; marketing, sales, purchasing & risk management personnel; accountants & auditors; plant operators; engineers; and corporate planners.
Types of companies that typically attend this program include energy producers and marketers; utilities; banks & financial houses; industrial companies; accounting, law firms; municipal utilities; government regulators and electric generators.
Key Topics Covered:
Module-1: Energy Storage Roadmap Planning and Policy Approaches
What Will You Learn
- Overview of battery technologies Current battery trends Mapping of storage technologies with identified services - scorecard
- Storage technology mapping Methodology Application ranking
- Grid/ Utility values include transmission system, peaking replacement, frequency regulation, distribution, etc. Commercial values include microgrid, demand Charge Reduction - Peak demand shaving, optimizing RE use on site, resiliency - backup power for Utility outages, etc.
Module-2: Sizing and Designing Battery Energy Storage
What Will You Learn
- Grid batteries why?, when?, where?, and how much? Incorporation of Batteries in Transmission Planning, Distribution Planning, and Integrated Resource Plans (IRPs) Battery Chemistries, Power-Density, Lifecycle. Comparison on other Competitive Storage Technologies of CSP and others Cooling, connection analysis, cycling, augmentation, balance of plant, standards, communication systems, software, testing Design considerations for battery projects such as augmentation BESS use cases: voltage support, congestion management, frequency management (spinning reserve and frequency regulation), energy arbitrage etc. Methodology to identify and determine energy storage services and sizing for various applications for the benefits of system - with exercise. Alternative Analysis Capacity Investment Analysis with BESS Production cost hourly and sub-hourly for BESS dispatch Stacked Services Emulator for temporal and simultaneous use cases. Evaluation and dispatch strategies for Stacked BESS applications with examples Power System Studies - BESS Modeling, Interconnection, and Impact Analysis Dispatch strategies in competitive markets for co-optimization of energy and ancillary services
Module-3: Battery Energy Storage Valuation Techniques
What Will You Learn
- Alternative Analysis of answering the Why, Where, When and How Much questions Production Cost for dispatch and analysis of batteries Stacked Services Emulator for co-optimization valuation of batteries in competitive markets. Battery Energy Storage valuation streams like Capacity deferral, fuel savings, VO&M savings, FO&M Savings, Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary Reserve Savings, Frequency Response, Black Start, T&D deferral, Cost to Load savings Cost Analysis with efficiency, cycles per day and cycles per year, losses, fade, augmentation, energy costs, capital costs, EPC costs, FOM, VOM, Battery End of Life Costs, others Assessing the viability of storage projects: System value vs. monetizable revenues - possible with case studies, example etc. Storage project viability analysis
- Project feasibility model Financial modeling Monetizable benefits and costs Assigning system value to individual storage projects Economic viability gap and missing money issue
- Grid/Utility values (Transmission, peaking, frequency, voltage regulation, etc) Commercial Values (peak demand shaving, optimize RE, spinning reserve, backup power, demand charge reduction, etc.)
Module-4: Procurement and Bidding Strategies
What Will You Learn
- The good, the bad, and the ugly of battery vendors Insights into the good, the bad, and the ugly for inverters Power batteries and Energy Batteries, LFP, Conventional Lithium Ion, Flow Batteries, others Battery characteristics and costs Battery Pack Technical Specifications: Storage size, optimum SOC windows, C-rate, battery configuration (series/parallel redundancy; AC or DC couple for hybrid configuration), cell temperature, battery types, relevant degradation issues, location, etc. PCS, BMS and EMS Technical Specifications: Operation mode, Charging and discharging strategies, monitoring and control of BESS requirements, SCADA requirement and other relevant components. Bid Strategy working with battery vendors. Evaluation of potential project bidders, partners, developer - methodology, key items, etc. Procurement Strategies Warrantees EPC, IPP, Storage-as-a-service, Project Development covering system design, specification, manufacturers, etc:
- Grid intertied (Parallel generation and operation) Stand Alone such as Off grid, Micro grids (islands,etc), Load dedicated (Mines, etc), hybrid Battery chemistries AC vs DC Coupling Layouts and three lines Space planning (kWh/kW per sq ft) Initial cost considerations/differences
- EPC/ Consultants Commissioning Agent O&M Team
- Land Acquisition/Permits Foundation/Pad Equipment delivery/installation
Module-5: BESS Commissioning and Performance Testing
Speakers
Dr. Randell Johnson - CEO Acelerex
Dr. Johnson is CEO of Acelerex and has expertise and experience in the Valuation, Design, Procurement, and Operations of Grid Batteries Dr. Johnson has been involved in the Energy Storage Road Map for the Maldives, Bermuda Energy Storage Sizing Study, New York Energy Storage Road Map, Massachusetts State of Charge Study, MISO Energy Storage Study, Ontario Energy Storage Study, and numerous other energy storage studies.
He was selected by the World Bank to study 100% carbon-free grids with energy storage and Acelerex software and methods were selected by the International Renewable Energy Agency for increasing penetration of renewables with energy storage. Dr. Johnson has invented and developed software for battery analytics and battery real time control.
He is expert at power markets and valuation of energy storage to maximize utilization of existing transmission systems and co-optimization of transmission and other resources in addition of co-optimization of energy and ancillary services. A Harvard Business Case has been written for energy storage that includes methods pioneered by Dr. Johnson.
Dr. Johnson holds a Ph.D. in Power Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MS in Economics from Cass Business School, UK, and a Utility Corporate Finance Certificate for Gas and Electric Utilities from UConn Business School. Dr. Johnson has background in strategy, regulatory finance, economic optimizations, quantitative finance, electricity and energy markets, public policy, technical grid design, real-time optimizations, and high-performance computing.
