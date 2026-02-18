Meenakshi Seshadri Expresses Gratitude To Subhash Ghai For Shaping & Potraying Her Like A 'Diamond' In His Films

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Bollywood star of the 80s, Meenakshi Seshadri has credited ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai for shaping her career and potraying her so finely and immaculately in his films.

The actress took to her social media account to share a video montage from their recent appearance on the reality show“Indian Idol,” where Subhash Ghai showered praises on Meenakshi's acting skills, professionalism and talent.

Expressing her gratitude, Meenakshi wrote,“The words Guruji and my mentor Subhash Ghai said about me were very kind and heartfelt. Those were Subhashji's personal feelings towards me, and for that, I bow to him first of all.”

She added,“I am not saying that I am a diamond, but he presented me like that as Radha in his films. The way you see me today is because of how he shaped and portrayed me on screen.”

The clips from the video montage show Meenakshi standing on the stage of“Indian Idol,” alongside young contestants as she smiles warmly.

Another throwback image that featured in the video, captures a younger Meenakshi with Subhash Ghai at an award event, holding a trophy. It also features the filmmaker addressing the audience while Meenakshi stands beside him. The actress also added a few more unseen pictures from their professional journey together.

For the uninitiated, Subhash Ghai directed Meenakshi in the 1983 film“Hero,” which marked her Hindi film debut. The film also starred Jackie Shroff and was a major box office success. Meenakshi essayed the role of Radha Mathur in the romantic drama.

The movie revolved around love, redemption and transformation, and went on to become one of the most iconic films of its time.