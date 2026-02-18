Global Apostille Services Leader Apostille Texas Introduces 24/7 AI-Driven Multilingual Website Communication Platform

February 18, 2026 - We hear daily that AI has and will continue to change the world in ways that even the most outlandish science fiction could never imagine.

One company in Austin, TX, or "Silicon Hills," as tech giants call it, has turned science fiction into AI reality by becoming the first international apostille services industry company in the world that has almost 400 instructional and ordering videos on their website in Arabic, Chinese, Hindi, Spanish, and English languages, all made using AI technology, ranging from one minute to thirty minutes long in length.

John Richard, Operations Manager of Apostille Texas, said, "Apostille Texas has always strived to help our customers and potential customers in every possible industry-leading way over the past sixteen plus years, and one of those ways is for us to leverage the immense power of AI so we can educate, instruct, and communicate effectively 24/7 with our worldwide website visitors in their own native language. We do this by translating all the original videos that we shoot and create in English into new translated AI videos using the most spoken languages in the world, like Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, and Arabic."

The Texas apostille service company has customers on six continents, and its clients range from high school and college students to retiree expats to small and medium-sized businesses trying to branch out to new foreign country markets to the largest corporations in the world that seek expert guidance and expedited service through the slow, cumbersome state, federal, and international legal red tape and bureaucracy.

For more information, please visit

About The Company:

Apostille Texas, based in Austin, TX, is the leading international document apostille services company that helps individuals, businesses, and global multinational corporations navigate quickly through the slow and cumbersome apostille, authentication, and legalization of documents processes at the Texas Secretary of State, U.S Department of State, and all foreign embassies and consulates in Washington, D.C.