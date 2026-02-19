RG Kar Victim's Father Questions CBI Probe, Raises Concerns During Court Hearing

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Feb 19 (IANS) The father of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder victim on Thursday questioned the role of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is currently probing the case, and expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the investigation.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing at the Sealdah court, the victim's father said he believed assigning the investigation to the CBI had been a mistake.“It was a mistake to give the CBI the responsibility of investigating. It has practically followed the path of investigation started by the Kolkata Police,” he said.

He also alleged that the central agency had not acted on certain demands made by the family and had maintained that arrests could not be made indiscriminately.

During the court proceedings, the victim's family alleged that the CBI was part of a“larger conspiracy” in the case and sought further investigation to examine the role of both the CBI and the Kolkata Police. They also demanded the arrest of certain junior doctors who were reportedly among the last persons to have seen the victim before the incident.

The victim's father also reiterated concerns raised earlier regarding the role of Sudipta Roy, Trinamool Congress MLA from Serampore and Chairman of the RG Kar Hospital Patient Welfare Committee, alleging that despite an investigation into financial irregularities, no action had been taken against him in connection with the case.

The victim's family had earlier approached the court seeking the arrest of police personnel Anup Dutta, who has been named in connection with the case. During Thursday's hearing, the family's lawyer alleged that Sanjay Roy, who was convicted in the rape and murder case, had gone to the hospital on the night of the incident on instructions from Anup Dutta.

The family also demanded that the video recording of Anup Dutta's polygraph test be made public and questioned why his role had not been fully examined in the investigation.

They further raised concerns regarding the omission of Sudipta Roy's name from CBI documents submitted before the court, despite his statement having been recorded during the course of the investigation. The family urged the court to direct further investigation into the roles of Sudipta Roy, Anup Dutta, and other police personnel concerned.

The incident took place on the night of August 8, 2024, when a junior doctor was raped and murdered inside the emergency building of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Following the incident, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was arrested.

Initially, the Kolkata Police conducted the investigation and arrested the accused. Subsequently, on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI took over the investigation and took custody of the accused. The CBI later filed a charge sheet before the Sealdah court, naming Sanjay Roy as the sole accused in the case. He was later convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court.

In January this year, the CBI submitted its eighth status report on the progress of the investigation. However, the victim's family questioned the findings of the report, alleging that it did not contain any significant developments.

The family's counsel also raised concerns over procedural aspects of the investigation, including the scope of questioning of witnesses. The CBI, in response, stated that decisions regarding examination of witnesses were part of the agency's investigative process.

During Thursday's proceedings, the CBI also alleged non-cooperation by members of the victim's family in the investigation. The agency's counsel further raised the issue of whether details contained in the sealed status report submitted before the court could be publicly discussed.