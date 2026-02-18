It Wasn't My Time: Cottie Ann Boyd Allen's Story Of Survival, Faith, And Unyielding Purpose

Written by U.S. Navy veteran Cottie Ann Boyd Allen, It Wasn't My Time is a powerful memoir that chronicles survival in the face of terror, the weight of loss, and the long journey toward healing and purpose. Drawing from lived experience rather than distant memory, the book offers readers an intimate look at how one woman's life was forever altered - and ultimately reshaped - by a single morning in 1979.

More than a military memoir, It Wasn't My Time is a deeply human story. Through Cottie's voice, the book explores what happens after survival: the emotional aftermath, the spiritual reckoning, and the resilience required to keep moving forward when life no longer looks the way it once did.

The Morning That Changed Everything

On December 3, 1979, while stationed at the Naval Security Group Base in Sabana Seca, Puerto Rico, Cottie Ann Boyd Allen boarded a bus like she had countless times before. What followed was a coordinated terrorist ambush that left multiple U.S. Navy sailors dead and others, including Cottie, critically wounded.

In It Wasn't My Time, Cottie recounts that morning with clarity and restraint, focusing not on spectacle but on impact. The event becomes the defining turning point of the memoir - the moment when ordinary life shattered and survival became uncertain. The book honors those who were lost while bearing witness to the lasting consequences carried by those who lived.

Survival, Loss, and the Burden of Living On

Surviving the attack did not bring relief; it brought grief. Cottie lost close friends and mentors that day, including RM3 Emil White, whose guidance and friendship had shaped her early military career. The memoir confronts the painful reality of survivor's guilt - the quiet, persistent questions that follow when one life continues and another does not.

Cottie writes with honesty about the weight of memory, regret, and responsibility. It Wasn't My Time gives voice to the emotions many survivors struggle to articulate, capturing how loss does not end with funerals, but lingers in everyday moments and long silences.

Faith When Strength Was Gone

A central theme throughout It Wasn't My Time is faith - not as a slogan, but as an anchor. In moments when physical strength failed and answers were unavailable, Cottie's faith became the foundation that carried her through fear, pain, and uncertainty.

The memoir presents faith as something tested, questioned, and ultimately deepened by trauma. Cottie does not suggest that belief erased suffering; instead, she shows how faith provided steadiness when everything else felt unstable. This nuanced portrayal resonates with readers who understand faith as something lived, not perfected.

Leadership Beyond Rank and Uniform

Although Cottie's career in the U.S. Navy forms the backdrop of the memoir, It Wasn't My Time is equally about leadership beyond rank. Cottie reflects on mentorship, responsibility, and the quiet acts of leadership that happen far from formal recognition.

As a woman navigating military life during a time when few looked like her in leadership roles, Cottie's story adds an important perspective. The book emphasizes that leadership is not confined to uniforms or titles - it continues in how one shows up for others, especially in moments of crisis.

The Invisible Wounds of Trauma

Cottie's injuries were severe, but the memoir makes clear that not all wounds are visible. It Wasn't My Time addresses PTSD, memory loss, and emotional suppression with honesty and care, shedding light on the long-term effects of trauma that often go unseen.

Healing, Cottie writes, is not linear. Memories return unexpectedly. Fear resurfaces without warning. The book captures this reality without judgment, offering readers a truthful depiction of recovery as a lifelong process rather than a destination.

From Silence to Storytelling

For many years, Cottie Ann Boyd Allen carried her story quietly. Writing It Wasn't My Time required revisiting moments she had long pushed aside in order to survive. The memoir reflects on the emotional cost of breaking silence and the courage it takes to confront the past on the page.

Cottie shares how writing became a form of reckoning - not only with trauma, but with purpose. By choosing to tell her story, she transforms pain into testimony, offering connection to readers who may still be searching for words of their own.

Why This Book Matters Now

It Wasn't My Time arrives at a moment when conversations around trauma, mental health, and life after service are more urgent than ever. Cottie's story speaks to veterans navigating transition, survivors processing long-buried experiences, and readers seeking meaning after hardship.

The memoir also contributes to broader discussions about women in military service, the enduring effects of violence, and the role of faith in recovery. Its relevance extends well beyond its historical setting, addressing challenges that remain deeply present today.

A Story for Those Seeking Purpose After Pain

Cottie's memoir is written for anyone who has faced loss, uncertainty, or reinvention. Whether readers come from military families, faith communities, or personal journeys of healing, It Wasn't My Time offers recognition and reassurance.

The book does not promise easy answers. Instead, it offers understanding - a reminder that purpose can emerge even from the most painful chapters, and that survival often carries a responsibility to live meaningfully.

Remembering, Honoring, Rising

At its core, It Wasn't My Time is about more than survival. It is about remembrance - honoring those who were lost and acknowledging how deeply their absence is felt. It is also about rising: choosing to live fully despite what has been endured.

Through Cottie Ann Boyd Cottie's voice, the memoir stands as a testament to resilience shaped by faith, community, and unwavering resolve. It invites readers to reflect on their own stories and to recognize that survival is not the end of the journey - it is often the beginning.

Book Details and Availability

It Wasn't My Time by Cottie Ann Boyd Cottie is available now in print and digital formats on Amazon. The memoir blends personal history, faith, and reflection into a compelling narrative that honors the past while pointing toward purpose and hope.