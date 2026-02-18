TN Govt Cracks Down On App-Based Platforms Using Passenger Vehicles For Goods Delivery

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has directed app-based mobility platforms such as Uber, Rapido and Porter to immediately stop using two-wheelers and passenger autorickshaws for the transportation of goods within the state.

In letters dated February 16, State Transport Commissioner Kiran Gurrala informed the platforms that passenger auto-rickshaws operate under contract carriage permits and are legally barred from functioning as goods carriers.

The communication warned that any violation would invite action under Sections 192A and 207 of the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicle Rules.

Penalties include seizure of vehicles and fines of up to Rs 5,000 for a first offence and Rs 10,000 for subsequent violations.

In a parallel move, the commissioner instructed enforcement officials across the state to conduct surprise inspections during morning and evening peak hours. Officials have been directed to seize vehicles found breaching permit conditions and promptly report details, including the app platform involved and the vehicle registration particulars, to the commissioner's office for further action.

The crackdown follows sustained protests and repeated complaints from the Federation of Tamil Nadu Auto and Call Taxi Drivers' Associations. The association alleged that app-based platforms were undermining the livelihoods of licensed auto and taxi drivers by permitting goods transportation through vehicles registered solely for passenger use, including two-wheelers and autorickshaws.

Following assurances from the Transport Department that strict action would be initiated not only against erring platforms but also against individuals promoting illegal vehicle usage on social media, the federation decided to temporarily suspend its protests.

However, the decision has drawn mixed reactions from the public. Several commuters expressed concern that restricting two-wheelers and passenger autos from carrying goods would disrupt a convenient and affordable delivery option widely used for short-distance consignments within Chennai.

Residents noted that app-based services had become popular for sending small parcels, food items, and essential documents across the city within a short timeframe.

Many highlighted that such services typically offer quicker turnaround times compared to traditional courier companies, especially for intra-city deliveries.

With enforcement set to intensify, the move is expected to significantly impact the city's growing app-based last-mile delivery ecosystem.