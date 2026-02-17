Automist Expands U.S. Access To A New Smart Home Fire Sprinkler System Using Up To 90% Less Water

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Visit Plumis at the 2026 NAHB International Builders' Show, booth #S11089, for product demonstrations and limited giveaways

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fire safety is nonnegotiable, yet for decades, homeowners have had to accept a devastating trade-off: saving a home often meant sacrificing the irreplaceable. Traditional sprinklers suppress fires by flooding spaces, frequently damaging custom interiors, prized art collections, family heirlooms and sentimental belongings - such as priceless photographs - in the process.

Plumis, a UK-based technology company, is expanding U.S. access to Automist, its award-winning residential fire sprinkler system, as part of a broader effort to grow its presence across the U.S. market. The company is strengthening its U.S. platform through a newly launched dedicated website and amplified engagement at industry trade shows. This effort begins at the 2026 NAHB International Builders' Show, Feb. 17-19, where attendees are invited to visit booth #S11089 for product demonstrations and limited giveaways.

"Fire sprinklers are one of those things everyone agrees are important, but to many homeowners, they are not desirable,” said Yusuf Muhammad, co-founder and chief design officer, Plumis. "With Automist, we set out to create a low-water fire sprinkler system people want in their homes, with an aesthetic that complements thoughtful interiors and performance designed to help limit water damage. Fire protection should enhance and respect the home it's meant to save."

FAST, TARGETED PROTECTION WITH SIGNIFICANTLY LESS WATER

Automist uses intelligent detection to identify a fire at its source, combining early smoke sensing with advanced thermal imaging to pinpoint where suppression is needed. In the critical first moments of a fire, speed can mean the difference between survival and tragedy, as faster activation limits exposure to toxic smoke. In some tests, Automist has demonstrated activation times up to 14 times faster than concealed ceiling sprinklers, based on Plumis research published in Fire Safety Journal (2022).

The system deploys a targeted water mist, using up to 90% less water than traditional sprinkler systems. In many cases, an Automist discharge can be cleaned up with a mop and dehumidifier, compared with the professional water remediation often required after a traditional sprinkler discharge.

DESIGN-FORWARD AND EASY TO PLAN IN

Designed for modern residential interiors, Automist features a discreet, wall-mounted form factor that removes the need for ceiling sprinkler heads and bulky hardware. Its stylish faceplate is designed to blend into the home's interior with a variety of customizable colors and finishes available. It integrates unobtrusively into modern living spaces without compromising style or comfort.

The system connects directly to a home's existing domestic water supply. No tanks or piping upgrades are required. Automist keeps pipes dry until activation, helping reduce risks from leaks, freezing or bursts. Unlike traditional sprinklers, Automist does not require routine flushing - saving homeowners time and supporting water conservation efforts in drought-prone areas.

Automist is the world's first targeted residential water mist fire protection system to gain third-party certification under UL 2167A. The system has earned global recognition, including being named as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 and Gold at the 37th Edison Awards.

IDEAL FOR TODAY'S RESIDENTIAL PROJECTS

Automist is ideal for a wide range of domestic applications, including:



Custom and design-led homes with elevated finishes and high-value contents

Accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and compact additions, such as tiny homes where utility upgrades can be a barrier

Renovations and retrofits, including heritage and preservation properties

Homes in low-water-pressure areas Regions with freezing conditions and seismic risk zones

ABOUT PLUMIS

Plumis is a UK-based technology company founded in 2008 and the maker of Automist, an intelligent fire sprinkler system designed to provide faster, safer and more thoughtful protection for modern homes. Plumis is guided by its brand promise,“Respecting what matters.” More information is available at.

