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Trump Says He’s Not Ready to Strike Deal with Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Saturday that he is not yet willing to negotiate a deal with Iran to end the expanding conflict in the Middle East.
Trump told NBC News in a phone interview that the terms of any potential agreement “aren’t good enough yet” and declined to provide specific details about what would be required for a deal.
“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” he said, noting that a commitment from Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions would likely be a key condition.
He also expressed surprise at Iran’s attacks on other countries in response to US-Israeli military operations, describing American strikes on Kharg Island as having “totally demolished” most of the island’s military facilities. He added, “we may hit it a few more times just for fun.”
In a separate post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote that “many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending warships, in conjunction with the United States, to keep the Strait open and safe.” He listed China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom as potential participants.
Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said it remains unclear whether Iran has deployed mines. “We’re going to be sweeping the strait very strongly, and we believe we’ll be joined by other countries,” he said, without confirming whether the US Navy would escort commercial vessels, only noting that “it’s possible.”
Trump told NBC News in a phone interview that the terms of any potential agreement “aren’t good enough yet” and declined to provide specific details about what would be required for a deal.
“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” he said, noting that a commitment from Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions would likely be a key condition.
He also expressed surprise at Iran’s attacks on other countries in response to US-Israeli military operations, describing American strikes on Kharg Island as having “totally demolished” most of the island’s military facilities. He added, “we may hit it a few more times just for fun.”
In a separate post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote that “many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending warships, in conjunction with the United States, to keep the Strait open and safe.” He listed China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom as potential participants.
Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said it remains unclear whether Iran has deployed mines. “We’re going to be sweeping the strait very strongly, and we believe we’ll be joined by other countries,” he said, without confirming whether the US Navy would escort commercial vessels, only noting that “it’s possible.”
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