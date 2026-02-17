403
Spain Apartment Fire Claims Five Lives
(MENAFN) Five young people are dead and four others hospitalized after a devastating fire tore through a five-story residential building in Manlleu, a town roughly 60 kilometers north of Barcelona, Spanish regional authorities confirmed Tuesday.
The fire ignited late Monday in a rooftop storage room of the apartment block, trapping the victims inside with no means of escape, according to emergency responders. Investigators have yet to determine an official cause.
Regional government delegate Elia Tortolero told a Catalan broadcaster that the deceased appeared to be underage. "It appears that the victims were minors, and we are working with local schools," she said. "One of them may have recently turned 18."
The Antoni Pous i Argila secondary school in Manlleu confirmed in an official statement that four of the five victims were among its students. Formal identification of the deceased remained underway Tuesday morning, complicated by the severe condition of the remains.
Catalan regional president Salvador Illa said he was "deeply saddened" by the deaths, extending his condolences to the grieving families and friends while calling for a full recovery of the four injured survivors.
Mayor Arnau Rovira announced a three-day mourning period across the town of 21,000 residents. Civil protection officials said three displaced families were moved to temporary hotel accommodations, while other building residents were permitted to return to their units.
