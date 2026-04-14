Head Of Senate's Jordanian-Saudi Committee, Saudi Envoy Discuss Boosting Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 14 (Petra) -- The Jordanian-Saudi Brotherhood Committee, chaired by Senator Jamal Sarairah, met on Wednesday with the Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan Al Saud, to discuss expanding political and economic cooperation between the two kingdoms.Sarairah emphasized the historic and strategic nature of the relationship, noting that the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman serve as a solid foundation for advancing mutual interests and Arab integration.During the meeting, Sarairah highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in exchanging expertise and aligning positions on regional issues. He stressed that ongoing economic and investment collaboration reflects a shared commitment to sustainable development and regional prosperity.Regarding regional stability, the Senator reaffirmed Jordan's stance on pursuing diplomatic solutions to reduce tensions. He also underscored the significance of the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and reiterated Jordan's support for the Palestinian people's right to an independent, sovereign state based on the two-state solution.Prince Mansour expressed Saudi Arabia's pride in the deep-rooted ties with Jordan. He confirmed the Saudi leadership's keenness to strengthen economic partnerships and investment ventures that benefit both nations. The Ambassador also noted the importance of active engagement with the Jordanian Senate and the activation of parliamentary partnerships to further streamline bilateral coordination.The talks concluded with both sides praising the success of recent exchange visits, including the Jordanian committee's recent trip to the Saudi Shura Council, as vital tools for maintaining high-level communication and mutual understanding.