EDB Highlights Efficiency Measures In Kyrgyzstan's Energy Sector
The bank highlights that the construction of the "Datka-Kemin" transmission line has effectively connected the northern and southern regions of the country, while efforts to modernize and upgrade the distribution networks are ongoing.
To enhance efficiency, the introduction of automated metering systems (AMR) is underway, aimed at optimizing electricity consumption and improving payment discipline, the EDB reports.
EDB experts note that Kyrgyzstan's energy resilience is bolstered by seasonal electricity flows from neighboring countries, coupled with continued upgrades to the country's network infrastructure.
Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan continues to strengthen its power system through network modernization, smart metering, and regional electricity cooperation, supporting the efficiency and resilience of the electricity supply.
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