403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, Ukraine Delegations Head to Geneva for US-Mediated Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine are dispatching delegations to Geneva, Switzerland, for US-mediated peace negotiations scheduled for Feb. 17–18, with both sides confirming their teams are en route and preliminary consultations already underway.
The Geneva round is widely regarded as a decisive test of whether Washington's shuttle diplomacy can push the process beyond limited humanitarian arrangements toward a comprehensive ceasefire framework. Previous rounds yielded prisoner exchanges but no political breakthroughs.
Ukrainian Delegation
Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, confirmed Monday that the delegation had already departed for Geneva, stating via Telegram that the team intends to analyze "the lessons of history" and focus on defending the country's interests.
Ukraine's delegation is led by Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. The full roster — approved by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — includes Budanov, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, Servant of the People parliamentary faction leader David Arakhamia, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, and Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitsky.
Ahead of the talks, Zelenskyy said Washington had pressed Kyiv to relinquish territorial claims over Russian-occupied land in exchange for security guarantees — a demand he pushed back against, arguing protections must be established first. On the question of concessions, Zelenskyy noted: "Just because we are willing to compromise does not mean that we will give up our territories."
Russian Delegation
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed the Russian delegation would depart for Geneva Monday night.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow that the Geneva agenda would encompass territorial issues and, more broadly, "a broader range of topics" — a wider scope than the security-focused discussions held previously in Abu Dhabi.
Peskov said the Russian delegation will be led by presidential advisor Vladimir Medinsky, alongside Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Main Intelligence Directorate chief Igor Kostyukov. Special envoy Kirill Dmitriev will participate separately within a parallel economic cooperation track with US officials, Peskov added. Russian media, citing sources, reported the delegation could number between 15 and 20 people.
Peskov declined to outline Moscow's negotiating position, saying President Vladimir Putin had personally briefed the delegation before their departure.
US Role
Both delegations are set to hold separate bilateral meetings with American representatives alongside the main negotiation track. Russian media, citing diplomatic sources, reported that Washington encouraged Swiss authorities to expedite visa processing and guarantee safe air passage for Moscow's envoys.
The US is serving as the principal mediator, led primarily by special envoy Steve Witkoff, who has spearheaded recent shuttle diplomacy efforts and publicly confirmed earlier prisoner-exchange agreements. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is also expected to play a key advisory and diplomatic role throughout the proceedings.
Venue and Background
Both Russian and Ukrainian media have identified the Hotel InterContinental in Geneva as the talks' venue, though no formal confirmation has been issued. Geneva's long-standing reputation as a neutral ground for high-stakes international diplomacy made it the chosen setting.
Last year, Moscow and Kyiv held three rounds of negotiations in Istanbul, producing humanitarian arrangements including significant prisoner exchanges and the repatriation of fallen soldiers' remains. This year, two US-mediated sessions in Abu Dhabi in late January and early February secured agreements on additional prisoner swaps, including an exchange involving more than 300 detainees.
With Washington intensifying diplomatic pressure and signaling potential security arrangements tied to territorial concessions, the outcome of the Geneva talks is expected to shape the conflict's trajectory heading into spring.
The Geneva round is widely regarded as a decisive test of whether Washington's shuttle diplomacy can push the process beyond limited humanitarian arrangements toward a comprehensive ceasefire framework. Previous rounds yielded prisoner exchanges but no political breakthroughs.
Ukrainian Delegation
Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, confirmed Monday that the delegation had already departed for Geneva, stating via Telegram that the team intends to analyze "the lessons of history" and focus on defending the country's interests.
Ukraine's delegation is led by Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. The full roster — approved by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — includes Budanov, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, Servant of the People parliamentary faction leader David Arakhamia, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, and Deputy Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitsky.
Ahead of the talks, Zelenskyy said Washington had pressed Kyiv to relinquish territorial claims over Russian-occupied land in exchange for security guarantees — a demand he pushed back against, arguing protections must be established first. On the question of concessions, Zelenskyy noted: "Just because we are willing to compromise does not mean that we will give up our territories."
Russian Delegation
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed the Russian delegation would depart for Geneva Monday night.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow that the Geneva agenda would encompass territorial issues and, more broadly, "a broader range of topics" — a wider scope than the security-focused discussions held previously in Abu Dhabi.
Peskov said the Russian delegation will be led by presidential advisor Vladimir Medinsky, alongside Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Main Intelligence Directorate chief Igor Kostyukov. Special envoy Kirill Dmitriev will participate separately within a parallel economic cooperation track with US officials, Peskov added. Russian media, citing sources, reported the delegation could number between 15 and 20 people.
Peskov declined to outline Moscow's negotiating position, saying President Vladimir Putin had personally briefed the delegation before their departure.
US Role
Both delegations are set to hold separate bilateral meetings with American representatives alongside the main negotiation track. Russian media, citing diplomatic sources, reported that Washington encouraged Swiss authorities to expedite visa processing and guarantee safe air passage for Moscow's envoys.
The US is serving as the principal mediator, led primarily by special envoy Steve Witkoff, who has spearheaded recent shuttle diplomacy efforts and publicly confirmed earlier prisoner-exchange agreements. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is also expected to play a key advisory and diplomatic role throughout the proceedings.
Venue and Background
Both Russian and Ukrainian media have identified the Hotel InterContinental in Geneva as the talks' venue, though no formal confirmation has been issued. Geneva's long-standing reputation as a neutral ground for high-stakes international diplomacy made it the chosen setting.
Last year, Moscow and Kyiv held three rounds of negotiations in Istanbul, producing humanitarian arrangements including significant prisoner exchanges and the repatriation of fallen soldiers' remains. This year, two US-mediated sessions in Abu Dhabi in late January and early February secured agreements on additional prisoner swaps, including an exchange involving more than 300 detainees.
With Washington intensifying diplomatic pressure and signaling potential security arrangements tied to territorial concessions, the outcome of the Geneva talks is expected to shape the conflict's trajectory heading into spring.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment