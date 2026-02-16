Prysmian To Make PDAC 2026 Debut And Showcase Next-Generation Mining Solutions

February 16, 2026 12:31 PM EST | Source: Newsfile Partner Event

Prysmian will highlight its global portfolio of mining solutions, engineered to meet the specialized demands and harsh operating conditions of both surface and underground mining environments.

"Our debut at PDAC underscores our role as a product solutions leader for the mining industry," said Jacoby Steele, Product Manager, Crane, Mining, and Irrigation for Prysmian North America. "Our solutions are designed to support OEMs, contractors, installers, and mining companies, and we're excited to partner with industry leaders across the globe to meet their most demanding challenges and bring new innovations to support their growth."

These core Prysmian mining solutions will be shown at PDAC booth #8221N:

Anaconada® Mining Cables, the industry standard for toughness, flexibility and exceptional durability. Designed to withstand the most demanding conditions in challenging mining applications, Anaconda is recognized as the world's leading extra-heavy-duty mining-grade cable and backed by a full range of listings and certifications from HSHA and the Canadian Standards Association.

AIRGUARD® Mine Power Feeder and XP Fiber Optic Cables

Bostrig TM Type P Power Cables

ezLINKTM Mining Cables

Protolon and Protomont LV + MV flexible reeling, trailing, and chain cables provide a wide range of optimized constructions for semi-flexible use in opencast mining and tunnelling applications.

TECK and VertiTECK ® Armored and Control Cables

PDAC attendees can learn more about Prysmian's mining technology and innovative cabling solutions by visiting Booth #8221N during the conference. For more information, visit.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 29 plant locations and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $8 billion. Additional information is available at.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with over 33,000 employees, 107 plants, and 27 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2024, global sales exceeded €17 billion.

