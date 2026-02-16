TLS Energy Savers Delivers Premium Insulation Solutions To Over 33,000 Tampa Bay Homes, Helping St. Petersburg Residents Combat Rising Energy Costs

MENAFN - GetNews)



Family-Owned Insulation Contractor Celebrates Over a Decade of Service Across Pinellas County with Licensed, Bonded, and Insured Professional Installation Services

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - TLS Energy Savers, a leading residential insulation contractor serving the Tampa Bay area, continues to expand its commitment to helping homeowners reduce energy costs and improve indoor comfort through expert blown-in fibreglass insulation and attic sealing services. With over ten years of experience and more than 33,000 homes served across Florida, the company has established itself as one of the most trusted names in attic insulation throughout St. Petersburg and the surrounding Pinellas County region.

As energy bills continue to climb across Florida, with cooling costs consuming up to 70 percent of residential energy usage during the sweltering summer months, TLS Energy Savers addresses a critical need for homeowners seeking practical solutions. The company specializes in comprehensive attic insulation assessments, including detailed attic inspections and energy loss evaluations, ensuring that each customer receives a personalized plan based on their specific needs rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

St. Petersburg presents unique challenges for homeowners due to its coastal climate, characterized by high humidity, persistent moisture issues, and intense heat that can cause attic temperatures to skyrocket. Many homes in the area, particularly those built before the 1990s, were not built with modern energy-efficiency standards in mind. TLS Energy Savers has developed specialized expertise in addressing these regional challenges, utilizing Florida Building Code-compliant R-38 insulation and vapor-resistant materials to protect homes from both heat and moisture damage.

The company offers a comprehensive range of residential insulation services tailored to the demands of Florida living. Their blown-in fiberglass insulation service fills attic and wall cavities evenly, sealing gaps to maintain consistent temperatures throughout the home. This method proves particularly effective for retrofitting older St. Petersburg homes, where traditional insulation methods may leave gaps that compromise energy efficiency. Additional services include attic insulation installation and replacement, wall insulation, ceiling insulation, garage door insulation, and professional attic insulation removal for homes with damaged, moldy, or pest-contaminated materials.

TLS Energy Savers distinguishes itself through its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, as evidenced by consistent five-star ratings from local homeowners. Customers consistently praise the company for its professionalism, punctuality, and transparent communication throughout the insulation process. The team provides detailed explanations of the work being performed, offers competitive pricing, and helps homeowners identify available rebates from major power providers that can significantly reduce the cost of insulation upgrades.

Operating as a licensed, bonded, and insured contractor, TLS Energy Savers ensures that every installation meets the highest standards of safety and workmanship. The company employs a meticulous work process that begins with a detailed inspection to identify key areas requiring insulation, followed by thorough preparation and safety measures including sealing cracks and gaps. Professional installation teams ensure even coverage throughout the space, and a comprehensive final inspection guarantees that every inch is properly insulated before the job is considered complete.

The benefits of proper insulation extend far beyond reduced energy bills. Homeowners who invest in quality insulation experience improved indoor air quality, enhanced thermal comfort, better soundproofing, protection against moisture damage, and increased property values. For families living in St. Petersburg neighborhoods ranging from the historic homes of Old Northeast to the waterfront properties of Coquina Key and Shore Acres, these improvements translate to year-round comfort and long-term savings.

Understanding that home improvement projects represent a significant investment, TLS Energy Savers offers flexible financing options to make insulation upgrades accessible to more homeowners. The financing program features quick approval processes, transparent rates with no hidden fees, customizable payment plans, and no prepayment penalties. This commitment to affordability reflects the company's philosophy that keeping cool in St. Petersburg should not require breaking the budget.

TLS Energy Savers serves an extensive geographic area throughout the Tampa Bay region, including St. Petersburg, St. Pete Beach, Bay Pines, Pinellas Park, Largo, Seminole, Clearwater, Dunedin, Palm Harbour, Safety Harbour, Oldsmar, and Tarpon Springs. The company also extends its services to surrounding communities, including Madeira Beach, New Port Richey, Port Richey, River Ridge, and Trinity, ensuring that homeowners throughout the region have access to professional insulation services.

As a locally owned and operated business, TLS Energy Savers maintains deep roots in the communities it serves. The team understands the unique insulation challenges presented by each St. Petersburg neighbourhood, from the architectural character of Historic Kenwood to the coastal exposure of Tropical Shores. This local expertise enables the company to recommend the most appropriate materials and installation methods for each individual home, whether addressing a downtown condo near Tropicana Field or a sprawling residence in Snell Isle.

The company utilizes premium insulation materials selected for their performance in Florida conditions. Fiberglass insulation offers an excellent combination of durability, cost-effectiveness, and thermal performance, making it ideal for walls, attics. For garage door applications, foam board insulation provides rigid, lightweight protection and exceptional temperature control. Each material selection is based on the specific requirements of the installation location and the homeowner's desired outcomes.

TLS Energy Savers' power rebate page outlines energy efficiency incentive programs available to Florida homeowners through Duke Energy and Florida Power & Light (FPL). These rebate programs encourage homeowners to upgrade insulation and repair duct leaks to reduce energy consumption and lower utility bills. The company serves as an approved contractor, handling inspections, eligibility confirmation, and rebate applications. Duke Energy offers tiered rebates for single-family homes upgrading attic insulation to R-38, with amounts based on existing insulation levels: $0.25 per square foot (up to $600) for R-19 or less, $0.27 per square foot (up to $700) for R-12 or less, and $0.31 per square foot (up to $800) for R-2 or less. Multifamily properties qualify for similar rates but lower caps: up to $300 for R-12 or less and up to $350 for R-2 or less. Duke Energy also provides duct testing and repair rebates for homes with whole-house electric HVAC systems. The first duct leakage test receives up to $50 rebate on the $100 standard cost, additional units receive up to $40 on the $80 cost, and duct repairs qualify for up to $400 per system. FPL offers a straightforward $220 flat rebate for ceiling insulation upgrades when existing insulation is below R-8. Eligibility requirements include being served by Duke Energy or FPL, having insulation below specified R-values, using approved contractors, and owning eligible residential property. Duct rebates additionally require whole-house electric HVAC systems. TLS Energy Savers emphasizes their full-service approach, managing the entire process from inspection through rebate application to ensure homeowners receive maximum qualified rebates based on their specific situation.

Homeowners interested in learning more about how proper insulation can reduce their energy bills and improve home comfort are encouraged to contact TLS Energy Savers for a free estimate. The company team is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM to discuss insulation options and schedule comprehensive home assessments. With over a decade of experience and thousands of satisfied customers across Tampa Bay, TLS Energy Savers remains committed to delivering quality insulation solutions that make a measurable difference in the lives of Florida homeowners.

About TLS Energy Savers

TLS Energy Savers is a family-owned residential insulation company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Serving the Tampa Bay area for over ten years, the company specializes in blown-in fiberglass insulation, attic sealing, wall insulation, and comprehensive energy efficiency solutions. Licensed, bonded, and insured, TLS Energy Savers has helped more than 33,000 homeowners reduce energy costs and improve indoor comfort. The company operates more than 100 convenient locations throughout Florida. For more information, visit the company website or call (727) 617-3770.