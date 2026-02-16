TTTECH North America Wins Contract To Upgrade U.S. Army's HADES ISR Digital Backbone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Andover, MA, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The HADES program will overhaul US government-furnished Bombardier Global 6500 jets with advanced, deep sensing capabilities for multi-domain ISR operations at speeds, ranges, and altitudes not previously achievable by the US Army's retiring turboprop aircraft fleet. The open architecture digital backbone network will enable rapid upgradeability, reconfigurability, and cost-effective lifecycle management of mission system capabilities. Open system design leveraging commercial technology will accelerate the Army's plan to reuse qualified, modular mission capabilities while being interoperable across programs.

Under this contract award, TTTECH will supply a 10 Gigabit TSN network platform composed of switch and end point products complying with the recently released IEEE 802.1DP TSN aerospace profile, along with industry leading network scheduling and configuration tools and software. TTTECH's comprehensive, DAL A certifiable Deterministic Ethernet portfolio-spanning switches, end points, that support standard Ethernet, ARINC 664 part 7, TSN and TTEthernet-has been widely deployed and continues to set the standard for fault-tolerant, high-performance network platforms in safety- and mission-critical environments.

This award reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, network platform solutions that enable secure, highspeed connectivity for upgradeable mission-critical systems,” said Alvaro Soares, Director of Products and Customer Programs, TTTECH North America.“We look forward to contributing to the Army's vision for a future-ready digital backbone on the HADES program and beyond.”

Why TSN matters for defense modernization

Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) is rapidly being adopted as a backbone standard for next generation aerospace and defense systems. TSN ensures reliable, low-latency data delivery across complex platforms, supporting real-time mission systems and advanced sensor integration. TTTECH's proven expertise as a pioneer in Deterministic Ethernet technology and network architecture design and integration positions the company as a trusted partner for programs requiring uncompromising performance and scalability.

“Enhancing the capabilities of the HADES digital backbone is central to our ability to integrate sensors, share data, and act in real time across airborne ISR platforms. TTTECH's technology and collaborative approach with our industry partners are enabling a robust, scalable, and MOSA-aligned foundation that accelerates capability insertion,” stated Jeffrey Jablonski, US Army HADES Program Lead, PEO Aviation.

TTTECH-furnished TSN solutions will be incorporated into SOSATM-conformant 3U-VPX based Nodal Access Units (NAUs) and TSN switch Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) provided by North Atlantic Industries (NAI), a longstanding technology partner of TTTECH. These integrations include NAI's modular endpoint and switch platforms designed and qualified for rugged aerospace use. The US Army also chose DDC-I DeosTM, a DO-178 DAL A certified and FACE® conformant real-time operating system (RTOS), to enable the HADES digital backbone. Deos delivers MOSA aligned, timing deterministic performance for mission-critical processing and software applications.

About TTTECH Aerospace

TTTECH Aerospace supplies and develops highly dependable networking and embedded computing platform solutions for time-, mission- and safety-critical applications. Its products are based on open data networking standards (Ethernet, ARINC 664 part 7, TSN), time-triggered technology, and deep know-how in safety certification. Its network switches and network interface solutions are used by global champions and technology leaders such as Collins Aerospace, Honeywell, or Thales, and can be found, for example, in the Airbus A-220, Boeing 787 and Embraer C-390 aircraft, NASA's Lunar Gateway, the Ariane 6 launch vehicle and in critical infrastructure.

TTTECH North America Inc serves the US market with offices in Andover, MA and Houston, TX. TTTECH Aerospace is a business entity of the TTTECH Group, a globally operating group of high-tech companies, founded and headquartered in Vienna, Austria. TTTECH is the innovator of Deterministic Ethernet and a driving force behind the IEEE TSN and the SAE AS6802 Time-Triggered Ethernet standards.

About NAI

North Atlantic Industries (NAI) is a leading provider of rugged embedded electronics and systems for defense, aerospace, and industrial applications. With its Configurable Open Systems ArchitectureTM (COSA®), NAI delivers modular, reconfigurable, and MOSA-aligned COTS solutions that reduce risk, accelerate integration, and ensure long-term technology refresh.

About DDC-I

DDC-I, Inc. is a global supplier of the DeosTM real-time operating system, associated software development tools, and custom software development services, with a primary focus on mission- and safety-critical applications. DDC-I's customer base is an impressive“who's who” in the commercial, military, aerospace, and safety-critical industries. DDC-I's modular Deos RTOS accelerates agile development of fielded systems with lower cost and shorter schedules, providing faster updates for the warfighter.

