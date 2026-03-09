Azerbaijani Freestyle Wrestlers Kick Off U23 European Championship In Serbia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Five Azerbaijani wrestlers will begin their campaign today at the U23 European Wrestling Championships in Serbia. The tournament is being held in the city of Zrenjanin, where the first day of competition will feature five freestyle wrestlers representing Azerbaijan.

As reported by AzerNEWS, the Azerbaijani athletes competing on the opening day are:

Vasif Bagirov (57 kg)

Musa Aghayev (65 kg)

Ramik Heybatov (70 kg)

Sabuhi Amiraslanov (79 kg)

Zafar Aliyev (97 kg)

The U23 European Wrestling Championships will run until March 15.

According to the competition calendar approved by United World Wrestling (UWW), the European championships for different age categories will take place on the following dates this year:

U23 European Championships: March 9–15, Zrenjanin, Serbia

U17 European Championships: May 11–17, Samokov, Bulgaria

U15 European Championships: May 20–24, Samokov, Bulgaria

U20 European Championships: July 6–12, Skopje, North Macedonia