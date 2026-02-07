Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stellantis Shares Plummet

2026-02-07 02:39:40
(MENAFN) Shares of the Netherlands-based automobile manufacturer Stellantis fell roughly 18.5% on Friday following the company’s announcement that it anticipates a €22.2 billion ($26.17 billion) loss due to restructuring efforts aimed at accelerating the launch of electric and hybrid vehicles.

In a statement, the company said, "These actions continue the decisive changes Stellantis began implementing in 2025, which are already delivering early benefits, including a return to volume and Net revenue growth in H2 2025, increases in customer and dealer ordering, and improvements in initial quality KPIs."

Additionally, Stellantis released preliminary fourth-quarter figures on Friday, revealing that it expects to report a net loss in 2025. The automaker has also suspended its dividend for 2026 due to the anticipated net loss and plans to raise up to €5 billion through the issuance of hybrid bonds.

The company aims to increase net revenue by a mid-single-digit percentage and boost its adjusted operating income margin by a low-single-digit percentage by 2026.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa commented, “The charges announced today largely reflect the cost of over-estimating the pace of the energy transition that distanced us from many car buyers’ real-world needs, means and desires.”

He added, “They also reflect the impact of previous poor operational execution, the effects of which are being progressively addressed by our new Team.”

MENAFN07022026000045017167ID1110708390



