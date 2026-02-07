403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Stellantis Shares Plummet
(MENAFN) Shares of the Netherlands-based automobile manufacturer Stellantis fell roughly 18.5% on Friday following the company’s announcement that it anticipates a €22.2 billion ($26.17 billion) loss due to restructuring efforts aimed at accelerating the launch of electric and hybrid vehicles.
In a statement, the company said, "These actions continue the decisive changes Stellantis began implementing in 2025, which are already delivering early benefits, including a return to volume and Net revenue growth in H2 2025, increases in customer and dealer ordering, and improvements in initial quality KPIs."
Additionally, Stellantis released preliminary fourth-quarter figures on Friday, revealing that it expects to report a net loss in 2025. The automaker has also suspended its dividend for 2026 due to the anticipated net loss and plans to raise up to €5 billion through the issuance of hybrid bonds.
The company aims to increase net revenue by a mid-single-digit percentage and boost its adjusted operating income margin by a low-single-digit percentage by 2026.
Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa commented, “The charges announced today largely reflect the cost of over-estimating the pace of the energy transition that distanced us from many car buyers’ real-world needs, means and desires.”
He added, “They also reflect the impact of previous poor operational execution, the effects of which are being progressively addressed by our new Team.”
In a statement, the company said, "These actions continue the decisive changes Stellantis began implementing in 2025, which are already delivering early benefits, including a return to volume and Net revenue growth in H2 2025, increases in customer and dealer ordering, and improvements in initial quality KPIs."
Additionally, Stellantis released preliminary fourth-quarter figures on Friday, revealing that it expects to report a net loss in 2025. The automaker has also suspended its dividend for 2026 due to the anticipated net loss and plans to raise up to €5 billion through the issuance of hybrid bonds.
The company aims to increase net revenue by a mid-single-digit percentage and boost its adjusted operating income margin by a low-single-digit percentage by 2026.
Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa commented, “The charges announced today largely reflect the cost of over-estimating the pace of the energy transition that distanced us from many car buyers’ real-world needs, means and desires.”
He added, “They also reflect the impact of previous poor operational execution, the effects of which are being progressively addressed by our new Team.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment